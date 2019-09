Thousands of banknotes worth more than 15 million HK dollars (about $2.4 million AUD) scattered on one of Hong Kong’s busiest roads on Christmas eve, after three cash boxes fell out of an armoured van.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.