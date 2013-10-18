3 Things To Think About In Putting Together A Balanced Portfolio

This post is sponsored by OppenheimerFunds.

Today’s investors are faced with a number of options — many of which are probably best explored with the help of a financial advisor.

In September we ran a poll and solicited questions for a new video Q&A series called "Ask A Financial Expert" that we're producing with OppenheimerFunds, which will be aimed at answering investors' questions about managing their portfolios. We're now pleased to present the first part of our series, addressing the question, "How can I tell if my portfolio has the right balance of growth, income, and protection*?" Watch as Brian Levitt, senior economist at OppenheimerFunds, talks investors through the factors they need to consider, including looking for growth around the world and thinking about more than just what happened in 2008. &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Learn more at GrowthIncomeProtection.com. * Protection is positioned as an investment goal. Investing in certain securities may help to hedge against certain risks, but does not imply any guarantee from loss. Mutual funds are subject to market risk and volatility. Shares may gain or lose value. Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. is not affiliated with Business Insider. Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com, or calling 1-800-CALL-OPP (800-225-5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing. © 2013 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.