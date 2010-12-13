SCARY: The Biggest Ad Networks Served Up Malware Ads

Two of the biggest online ad networks, DoubleClick and MSN Ad centre, served up malware ads for a while, reports Threatpost.



The tactic was maddeningly simple, apparently. The hackers registered a domain similar to AdShuffle.com, an ad technology firm, AdShufffle.com, and used that to trick the ad networks into running malware ads which, in turn, exploited known holes in browsers and Adobe Flash to install malware onto affected computers.

This type of attack is well known, but what’s shocking here is that they were relayed through ad networks that have tremendous reach, and are very well respected.

Reassuringly, DoubleClick at least was extremely responsive, responding very fast when they first heard of the exploit and being on top of it within hours. The exploit is now closed, but this shows how fast security can collapse online.

