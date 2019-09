What’s the most frightening sight to a phone-obsessed tech nerd?

It’d have to be a low-battery sign, as cleverly carved on the pumpkin, courtesy of Mark Lochrie on Twitter.

Probably the most scariest sight in modern society. I concur! #Halloween pic.twitter.com/oJGWfjPAOL

— Mark Lochrie (@marklochrie) October 31, 2014

