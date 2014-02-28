Troops Can't Have 'Scary' Tattoos At Popular Beach In Japan

Associated Press Spc. Jeremiah Butts of Magna, Utah, of the 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 5th Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, shows off a tattoo that he got for his wife as he stands in the Badula Qulp area, west of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2010

Troops with tattoos that may “scare other beachgoers” are no longer allowed to enjoy the popular Zushi beach a short trip away from the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka Naval Base, Stars and Stripes reports.

In addition to the tattoo ban, which applies more to full-body or sleeve tattoos rather than small, single ones, the Zushi city council also banned barbecues, loud music, and drinking alcohol on the beach, according to Navy Times.

From Stripes:

The Zushi city council passed an ordinance that includes a host of restrictions at its beach, which is regularly packed on weekends with young adults from the Tokyo region during summer. Zushi is a 10-minute train ride from Yokosuka Naval Base, making its beach one of the most accessible for sailors.

Large tattoos are usually associated with the Yakuza, Japan’s version of the mafia. Members often adorn their bodies with elaborate murals covering their backs and arms, according to Crime Library.

The new ordinance however, doesn’t really elaborate on what constitutes a “scary” tattoo.

“Public morals [at Zushi Beach] have worsened every year,” city official Masashi Koizumi told Stripes. “The residents have said that they wished for the summer to pass quickly and that they just have to endure it.”

Koizumi told Stripes the city had seen a sharp increase in complaints from residents in the area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.