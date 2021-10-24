Haunted houses that were once worth over $1 million

A common horror movie plotline involves innocent folks believing they’re getting an incredible deal on a new home, only to discover the place is haunted.

What if that were to happen in real life?

Many homes are made only more valuable due to their haunted reputations. Some haunted houses have become tourist attractions or even the subjects of big Hollywood horror franchises, attracting fans from across the world to their doors. However, other haunted houses have only been sold after dramatic price cuts.

We consulted Zillow records to determine the price history of some of America’s most notorious haunted houses. While they were all priced at more than $US1 ($AU1) million at one point, they are all now worth considerably less, either due to changing housing markets, dilapidation, or perhaps even paranormal occurrences scaring away buyers.

Here are seven haunted houses that were once listed for millions, but are now worth much less.