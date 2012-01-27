Scary Spice Is Getting Divorced And Selling This Home For $3.4 Million

Scary Spice, also known as Melanie Brown, and her producer husband, Stephen Belafonte, are calling it quits. And with the divorce comes the selling of their Tarzana, Calif home.The soon-to-be ex-couple listed the house at $3.4million (via Zillow).

The home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The house features a private recording studio – a nod to the duo’s careers.

Outside, there are cabanas and a large pool.

The house has a large stone driveway, leading to the three-car garage

There are a lot of trees on the property

In the foyer is a huge staircase and lovely marble floors

A view from above and of the stunning chandelier

The paneling on the walls give the room some pizazz

The fireplace is the focal point of the room

There are Venetian chandeliers throughout the house

Give your guests a view of the stunning pool in the backyard

The dining room has a wall of mirrors

The island has a lot of built-in storage, including a wine rack

The refrigerator and freezer are hidden in the cabinets

The more casual and intimate eating area

In this room, light a fire, put on your favourite flick and relax

We love the purple and white scheme in this bedroom

The room also has a fireplace, a chandelier and plenty of room for extra seating

The bathroom has a neutral theme

The tub looks like something you'd find in a hotel

The closet is enormous

Plenty of room for his and her

The balcony outside the master bedroom

This room would be perfect for a small girl who wants to feel like a princess

Stephen Belafonte's former office

The playroom

No need to leave the house for a good work out

The whole family can work out together

A very elegant guest bedroom

And with doors that lead right to the pool

Which glows blue at night

Check out how big it is

Imagine lounging pool side at this house

The cabanas are great for hosting outdoor events

The outdoor bar even has a chandelier, talk about luxury

Gather around the fire pit on chilly summer nights

More outdoor seating

The music studio

The game room

This screen looks comparable in size to a small movie theatre's

The chairs definitely look more comfy

