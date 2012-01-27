Scary Spice Is Getting Divorced And Selling This Home For $3.4 Million

Photo: Redfin/Wikimedia Commons

Scary Spice, also known as Melanie Brown, and her producer husband, Stephen Belafonte, are calling it quits. And with the divorce comes the selling of their Tarzana, Calif home.The soon-to-be ex-couple listed the house at $3.4million (via Zillow).



The home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The house features a private recording studio – a nod to the duo’s careers.

Outside, there are cabanas and a large pool.

