Nobody wants to buy this creepy Connecticut house that looks straight out of a horror movie

Searching for the perfect location to have a Halloween party in central Connecticut? It won’t get much better than this.
A home in an unassuming Hartford suburb has gone slightly viral after well-followed Twitter users found the listing and tweeted about it, noting its abnormal appearance. While some said it looked like Hellmouth, others compared it to something from “American Horror Story Season 8.”
The home isn’t a murder scene, however — it’s actually a project by Fermata Arts Foundation founder Nikolay Synkov, who wrote a poem for each room of the house.
It’s for sale for $445,630 (US$339,900) but the Coldwell Banker listing asks for “serious inquiries only.”
In fact, the home is a contemporary art project by the Fermata Arts Foundation, according to Atlas Obscura.
The house served as the foundation's headquarters. Synkov remodeled it to honour the works of Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky.
The home's appearance led many on the internet to compare it to Hellmouth or something straight out of 'American Horror Story,' however.
The last time the home sold was in 2001 for $319,000 (US$243,000) according to public records. When it was remodeled, the home also got an addition that doubled its size.
