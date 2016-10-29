Nobody wants to buy this creepy Connecticut house that looks straight out of a horror movie

Zillow The splattered walls have been compared in appearance to blood.

Searching for the perfect location to have a Halloween party in central Connecticut? It won’t get much better than this.

A home in an unassuming Hartford suburb has gone slightly viral after well-followed Twitter users found the listing and tweeted about it, noting its abnormal appearance. While some said it looked like Hellmouth, others compared it to something from “American Horror Story Season 8.”

The home isn’t a murder scene, however — it’s actually a project by Fermata Arts Foundation founder Nikolay Synkov, who wrote a poem for each room of the house.

It’s for sale for $445,630 (US$339,900) but the Coldwell Banker listing asks for “serious inquiries only.”

This Avon, Connecticut, listing is not your typical suburban home. Zillow 'Unique one of a kind finishing completed by a professional!' boasts the listing. Zillow That's one way to put it. Zillow In fact, the home is a contemporary art project by the Fermata Arts Foundation, according to Atlas Obscura. Zillow Source: Atlas Obscura The house served as the foundation's headquarters. Synkov remodeled it to honour the works of Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky. Zillow The home's appearance led many on the internet to compare it to Hellmouth or something straight out of 'American Horror Story,' however. Zillow Much of the decor and high-flash photography made it look like there was blood on the walls. Zillow Copper and pink squiggles applied to the stairs and walls only added to the effect. Zillow Even the stair's banister did not escape being festooned in lively patterns. Zillow The home was originally listed for sale for $1.64 million (US$1.25 million) in January. Zillow That price has been cut down to $445,630 (US$339,900) as recently as last month. Zillow The last time the home sold was in 2001 for $319,000 (US$243,000) according to public records. When it was remodeled, the home also got an addition that doubled its size. Zillow The backyard is more low-key, apart from a large wooden deck surrounding a single tree. Zillow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.