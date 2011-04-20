SCARY: Cops Who Pull You Over And Download All Your Phone Data

Photo: Wikimedia

Michigan police officers are using devices to download all your phone data when they pull you over, including photos and text messages, according to the ACLU, CNet reports.This seems like a pretty obvious violation of the 4th Amendment prohibition of unreasonable searches and seizures. If a police officer can’t look into your trunk when you get pulled over, they certainly can’t download your photos and text messages.



The ACLU wants access to the records of those phone downloading machines. The Michigan police is using a clever but outrageous stalling tactic: they’ll happily hand over the data if the ACLU pays a $500,000 processing fee. So the ACLU is threatening to sue to get the data.

