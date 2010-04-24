SCARY: Blippy Publishes User Credit Card Numbers

Blippy is the weird-that-it-exists Web service that lets users share with the world all their credit card transactions. It got a huge wet kiss from the New York Times today!*



One big problem though: Blippy appears to have inadvertently published some of its users’ credit card numbers.

Think that’ll keep the mainstream users away?

VentureBeat‘s Owen Thomas first noticed the screw-up.

Below is a screen-grab from a Google search results page where some of the credit card numbers were published. We’ve whited-out the numbers, but you can see where they were.

Looking at Blippy’s live site, we couldn’t immediately find any credit card numbers, so it’s possible that it was a momentary glitch that’s been fixed (but is still in Google’s cache). We’re reaching out to Blippy for an explanation.

Update: VentureBeat has a post up. They’re doing some digging too.

Update 2: In a new screen shot we’ve pasted below the search results, you can see that Blippy posted some users’ addresses right next to their credit card numbers. Hello, ID fraud!

Update 3: Blippy has responded. Read more here: Blippy: Don’t Worry, Strangers Can’t Use Your Credit Card Number, Even Though We Gave To Them

Update 4: Brad Stone of the New York Times is upset with this characterization of his story. He writes us, “the phrase implies that the story was uniformly flattering and positive, instead of balanced. did you read the story? or note the repeated points i made about the dangers?” By big wet kiss, we meant that Brad introduced a startup with early-adopter users to the normals who read the NYT.

Here’s the cached user stream from another user:

