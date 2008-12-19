Scarlett Johansson's Used Tissue: Find It On eBay (EBAY)





NBC’s (GE) Tonight Show is selling actress Scarlett Johansson’s used tissue on eBay (EBAY). From the listing’s description:

During her 12/17/08 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Scarlett Johansson blamed her cold on The Spirit co-star Samuel L. Jackson, saying she caught it from him. She believed that for this reason her cold had some “value.” During her appearance on The Tonight Show, she blew her nose into a tissue provided by Jay Leno. All proceeds of this sale will benefit USA Harvest, the charity of Scarlett Johansson’s choice.

The auction closes December 22. The current bid is $2,075. Shipping is free.

