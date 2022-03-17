Scarlett Johansson says she wouldn’t have dated her husband Colin Jost in high school: ‘There’s no way’

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Oscars. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Scarlett Johansson reveals that she wouldn’t have given Colin Jost a chance in high school.

On “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday, she was shown a high school picture of her future husband.

When asked if she would’ve dated him back then, she said: “I don’t think so, no.”

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t think she would have dated her husband, “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, in high school.

The “Black Widow” actress was shown a picture of her now-husband when he was a teenager in her Wednesday appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Barrymore asked Johansson if as a teenager she would’ve dated Jost, and Johansson gave a very candid answer.

“I don’t think so, no,” she said. “Firstly, my brother had that same haircut… I just can’t.”

She continued: “There’s no way… I mean who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? Like what hairdresser was like, ‘I’ll try this’?”

Johansson and Jost got engaged in 2019 and the pair wed in 2020. In August 2020, they welcomed their first child together.

Johansson is also a mother to Rose Dorothy, her 7-year-old daughter from an earlier marriage.

In a December 2021 interview with People, Johansson opened up about her and Jost’s son Cosmo, saying he’s “great” and has been “making all the fun discoveries like feet.”

“It’s the best,” she told People. “I mean, feet, who knew? There they are… life-changing.”