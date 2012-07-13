Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Get A Record-Breaking $20M For 'Avengers' Sequel—Here's Today's Buzz

- MarvelScarlett Johansson will reportedly receive a record-breaking $20 million paycheck to resume her Black Widow role in “The Avengers” sequel. The payday would beat the standing record for an actress—$19 million reportedly earned by Angelina Jolie for “The Tourist.”
- Vera Wang and her husband of 23 years have decided to separate. Wang is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars—which could lead to a very complicated divorce.
- Celebrity chef Cat Cora was arrested for DUI in Santa Barbara after rear-ending another vehicle—and her mugshot is more like a glamour shot.
- Kristin Chenoweth was rushed to a New York hospital Wednesday after she was struck by a piece of lighting equipment that collapsed on the set of “The Good Wife,” causing the petite actress to fall to the ground, hitting her head on the concrete. Click here to see photos of Chenoweth after the accident.
- Not only are the sales of sex toys up after the success of the erotic novel “50 Shades of Grey,” but the classical music mentioned in the book has seen a huge boost in sales as well. Thomas Tallis’s Spem in alum, a “40-part motet … written around 1570,” has rocketed up the iTunes classical chart. Spem is the piece of music that Christian Grey plays on his first night with Anastasia.
- Angelina Jolie’s actor-father Jon Voight is defending Brad Pitt’s mother’s anti-abortion and same sex marriage letter to her local paper. Voight told Fox News on Tuesday that he agrees with Jane Pitt’s views. “Good for her” for expressing them, Voight said.
- Lady Gaga revealed Lindsay Lohan’s stay-skinny secrets on her Twitter: “@lindsaylohan when you ordered a cucumber and a knife to the bar last night I thought your (sic) were gonna perform a vasectomy #justaskinnybitch.” To which Lohan responded, ”#skinnysnack1 @ladygaga hahaha.”
SEE ALSO: Katie Holmes used disposable phones to plot divorce >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.