Scarlett Johansson Did The Weather On The 'Today' Show This Morning

Scarlett Johansson has been acting since the now 28-year-old was just 10-years-old, but today the actress played real-life weather girl for the very first time.While Johansson appeared on the “Today” show this morning to promote her latest film “Hitchcock,” she also filled in for Al Roker as the longtime NBC weatherman currently has laryngitis.



“I have a lot of experience with weather, yes,” Johansson joked while volunteering for the gig, adding it was “a dream come true.”

Or perhaps it’s just a ploy for NBC to boost ratings as “Good Morning America” is poised to win the November Sweep — its first November Sweeps win against “Today” in 17 years.

Watch the actress try her hand at morning news below:



