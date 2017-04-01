Scarlett Johansson speaks out on the 'scary' Trump administration: 'darkness is nigh'

CNN Scarlet Johansson speaking at the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017.

In a recent interview with Time Out New York, “Ghost in the Shell” star Scarlett Johansson opens up about her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s administration.

Johansson has been an outspoken Democrat for years. She gave a speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, and endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign. Earlier this week, she said that she might run for office in the future. She was also at the Women’s March on Washington in January, where she gave an inspiring speech.

“We’ve been kind of complacent,” Johansson tole Time Out. “In the United States, we don’t have mandatory military service or a draft or anything like that, so people don’t necessarily think about voting, which in some other places is a life-and-death decision. Now it’s all catching up with us. It has brought us to this new administration, which is scary.”

When asked what scares her most about Trump’s administration she said, “I’m most concerned about the environmental ramifications because that’s a clock you can’t turn back.”

She then added, “someone like Trump has been out of touch with the everyman for decades.”

She also provided some thoughts on how Trump got elected in the first place.

“Most people, when they were voting, were not thinking about the Supreme Court or the Senate or what it could mean for the next 20 years. They were just frustrated and wanted something different,” she said.

“Reform, yes, I’m for that. But being antigovernment altogether? That doesn’t make any sense. It’s ignorant and silly and frustrating. But there you have it — four years! Darkness is nigh.”

Still, she said, she’s here to “fight the good fight.”

