Scarlett Johansson Sues Over Bizarre French Book That Depicts Her Doppelganger

‘The First Thing We Look At’ features a Scarlett Johansson doppelganger and she’s not happy.

Scarlett Johansson is suing a French publisher over the use of her likeness in a book.



According to French radio RTL, Johansson filed a lawsuit against JC Lattes for exploiting her likeness in “The First Thing We Look At.”

The French novel depicts a woman falling in love with a garage-owner who believes she is “The Avengers” actress.

Later in the book it’s revealed she is not in fact Johansson, but rather a doppelganger named Jeanine Foucaprez.

Delacourt denied to RTL the book was opportunistic.

“It’s a bit silly to say that if you talk about a person, the courts have to get involved. That’s quite sad.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, author Gregoire Delacourt defended his book to the French paper Le Figaro saying his character is not Johansson.

“This corresponds with the fantasies of our times,” said Delacourt. “But I wrote a book of fiction. My character is not Scarlett Johansson, it is Jeanine Foucaprez!”

Delacourt continued to say Johansson is not the only celebrity who is referenced in the book.

Two other characters share likenesses with Ryan Gosling and Gene Hackman.

THR reports Johansson is seeking compensation and damages for the “breach and fradulent use of personal rights” and a ban on “future transfer of rights and adaptations of the book.”

