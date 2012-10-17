ADLAND WEEPS: Scarlett Johansson Splits With Nate Naylor

Johansson and Naylor

Scarlett Johansson, 27, has moved on from New York adman/boyfriend, Nate Naylor, 38, according to People. As Business Insider previously noted the two have been quietly dating since mid-2011.Though, Johansson’s rep is not confirming any details of the break-up, sources told People that she broke-up with him, and while he is reportedly quite upset, he most likely saw it coming.



Most people were surprised the pair stayed together as long as they did. He may have been the tall, dark, and handsome (older) man, but they came from very different worlds. Things didn’t look too great for Naylor when, in July, Johansson was spotted sunbathing in France with her bodyguard.

Naylor is currently a freelance creative executive, with an impressive resume featuring Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco. But Johansson is one of the biggest movie stars of the moment.

Naylor seems to have been just a nice moment out of the spotlight for Johansson — she rebounded from her two-year marriage to Ryan Reynolds by dating Sean Penn, and now, reports are saying she may be back with her ex-boyfriend, Jared Leto.

