Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her 'Pretty Low' SAT Scores

“Black Swan” Director Darren Aronofsky spoke with Scarlett Johansson in this month’s
Interview magazine — but the actress quickly turned the tables and asked the Harvard-educated indie film director about his test taking skills.
Here’s how the convo went down:
JOHANSSON: So what was your SAT score?
ARONOFSKY: I really have no idea. You go first.
JOHANSSON: I think the way it worked when I took them was that they were out of 1,600, so maybe you’d get a 1,240 if you were a smarty-pants. I got a 1,080, which was pretty low. But that was probably because I didn’t answer half of the maths questions.
Johansson doesn’t elaborate on why she didn’t answer the maths questions, but The Daily Mail notes that the 28-year-old actress would have taken the SATs around 2002, at which time the average was 1020 — making 1,080 a slightly above-average score.
Still, she’s no Natalie Portman.
Instead, Johansson says, “I was a big song-and-dance type of kid — you know, one of those kids with jazz hands. I liked to improvise and do weird vocal exercises. I was a major ham — if you can believe!’
