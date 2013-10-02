Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her 'Pretty Low' SAT Scores

Theo Wargo/Getty The actress says of her SAT score: ‘ I got a 1,080, which was pretty low. But that was probably because I didn’t answer half of the maths questions.’

“Black Swan” Director Darren Aronofsky spoke with Scarlett Johansson in this month’s

Interview magazine — but the actress quickly turned the tables and asked the Harvard-educated indie film director about his test taking skills.

Here’s how the convo went down:

JOHANSSON: So what was your SAT score? ARONOFSKY: I really have no idea. You go first. JOHANSSON: I think the way it worked when I took them was that they were out of 1,600, so maybe you’d get a 1,240 if you were a smarty-pants. I got a 1,080, which was pretty low. But that was probably because I didn’t answer half of the maths questions.

Johansson doesn’t elaborate on why she didn’t answer the maths questions, but The Daily Mail notes that the 28-year-old actress would have taken the SATs around 2002, at which time the average was 1020 — making 1,080 a slightly above-average score.

Still, she’s no Natalie Portman.

Instead, Johansson says, “I was a big song-and-dance type of kid — you know, one of those kids with jazz hands. I liked to improvise and do weird vocal exercises. I was a major ham — if you can believe!’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.