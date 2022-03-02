Scarlett Johansson says the mullet she had almost 20 years ago was ‘really cute’ even if it looked ‘extreme’

Scarlett Johansson at the Independent Spirit Awards in California, on March 22, 2003. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson recently spoke with InStyle to promote her upcoming skin-care line.

She also reflected on the “extreme” mullet she had in 2003, and said it was “really cute.”

The actress also laughed about the thin eyebrows that were popular through the early aughts.

Mullets might be one of the most controversial hairstyles of all time, but Scarlett Johansson has fond memories of wearing one almost 20 years ago.

The “Black Widow” actress recently spoke with InStyle to promote her upcoming skin-care line, The Outset. During their conversation, she also reflected on some of her past beauty looks, including the blonde, spiky mullet she sported in 2003.

“When I was 19, I cut my hair into a fashion mullet, which I wanted to have a Bowie-meets-‘Silkwood’ vibe,” Johansson told the publication. “When I look back, it felt like it was beyond forward, it was probably extreme, but now it’s back and I still think it was a really cute haircut.”

Scarlett Johansson in October 2019 (left) and the actress in March 2003 (right). Mario Anzuoni/Reuters and Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

As Johansson pointed out, mullets have come back into style in recent years.

Miley Cyrus was one of the first stars to consistently rock the style starting in 2019, with other celebrities like Debby Ryan, Doja Cat, and Demi Lovato following in her footsteps over the past two years.

And mullets aren’t the only controversial trend to make a comeback. As Nylon reported, TikTokers have started experimenting with thin eyebrows again thanks to a new filter that shows what you’d look like with the style.

But Johansson seemingly doesn’t regret that trend either.

“I definitely tweezed all my friends’ eyebrows away, which they still give me shit about,” the actress told InStyle. “Mine grew back, but I guess my friends’ didn’t and they’re still pissed about it — whatever, it was popular back then!”