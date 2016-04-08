Scarlett Johansson says she feels 'icky' talking about how much she gets paid

Don’t expect Scarlett Johansson to start opening up about the times she’s been paid less than her male costars.

For her new cover interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the actress says the problem of unequal pay for women in Hollywood is real, but she feels “icky” addressing her own experience with it.

“I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage,” she told the magazine.

Johansson reportedly earned about the same as her male costars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in the “Avengers” films, but earned less than Robert Downey Jr.

She acknowledges that the issue is widespread, saying, “I think every woman has [been underpaid].”

But when it comes to herself, she prefers to keep private.

“Unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious,” she said. “It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.”

Jennifer Lawrence opened the door for a larger conversation by writing about getting paid less than her male costars.

