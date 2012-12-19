Scarlett Johansson Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- Zooey Deschanel and her Death Cab for Cutie frontman/former husband Ben Gibbard are officially divorced after first splitting in 2011. According to the papers, “Unhappy and irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties, which have caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage. There is no possibility that counseling … or mediation could save the marriage.” The Weinstein Company has cancelled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of the Quentin Tarantino-directed “Django Unchained” in light of the Newtown tragedy because “nobody is in the mood to celebrate.” Ricky Gervais is in negotiations to star in “The Muppets” sequel, playing one of the movie’s human lead characters opposite “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell. Gervais shot a cameo for the first movie, but the scene didn’t make the final cut, so now’s his shot! “The World’s Sexiest Man” Channing Tatum is going to be a father. His wife, actress Jenna Dewan, is pregnant with the couple’s first child — the world’s sexiest baby? Meanwhile David and Victoria Beckham’s 10-year-old son Romeo Beckham may actually be the world’s cutest, if not best dressed, kid in these new Burberry ads shot by Mario Testino. Scarlett Johansson and Christina Aguilera’s nude photo hacker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to nine felony counts, including wiretapping and unauthorised access to a computer. Chaney admits below that he was “addicted” to hacking after breaking into more than 50 celebrity accounts.
- Zooey Deschanel and her Death Cab for Cutie frontman/former husband Ben Gibbard are officially divorced after first splitting in 2011. According to the papers, “Unhappy and irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties, which have caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage. There is no possibility that counseling … or mediation could save the marriage.” The Weinstein Company has cancelled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of the Quentin Tarantino-directed “Django Unchained” in light of the Newtown tragedy because “nobody is in the mood to celebrate.” Ricky Gervais is in negotiations to star in “The Muppets” sequel, playing one of the movie’s human lead characters opposite “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell. Gervais shot a cameo for the first movie, but the scene didn’t make the final cut, so now’s his shot! “The World’s Sexiest Man” Channing Tatum is going to be a father. His wife, actress Jenna Dewan, is pregnant with the couple’s first child — the world’s sexiest baby? Meanwhile David and Victoria Beckham’s 10-year-old son Romeo Beckham may actually be the world’s cutest, if not best dressed, kid in these new Burberry ads shot by Mario Testino. Scarlett Johansson and Christina Aguilera’s nude photo hacker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to nine felony counts, including wiretapping and unauthorised access to a computer. Chaney admits below that he was “addicted” to hacking after breaking into more than 50 celebrity accounts.
- Zooey Deschanel and her Death Cab for Cutie frontman/former husband Ben Gibbard are officially divorced after first splitting in 2011. According to the papers, “Unhappy and irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties, which have caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage. There is no possibility that counseling … or mediation could save the marriage.”
- The Weinstein Company has cancelled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of the Quentin Tarantino-directed “Django Unchained” in light of the Newtown tragedy because “nobody is in the mood to celebrate.”
- Ricky Gervais is in negotiations to star in “The Muppets” sequel, playing one of the movie’s human lead characters opposite “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell. Gervais shot a cameo for the first movie, but the scene didn’t make the final cut, so now’s his shot!
- “The World’s Sexiest Man” Channing Tatum is going to be a father. His wife, actress Jenna Dewan, is pregnant with the couple’s first child — the world’s sexiest baby?
- Meanwhile David and Victoria Beckham’s 10-year-old son Romeo Beckham may actually be the world’s cutest, if not best dressed, kid in these new Burberry ads shot by Mario Testino.
- Scarlett Johansson and Christina Aguilera’s nude photo hacker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to nine felony counts, including wiretapping and unauthorised access to a computer. Chaney admits below that he was “addicted” to hacking after breaking into more than 50 celebrity accounts.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.