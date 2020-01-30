Scarlett Johansson landed 2 Oscar nominations this year, was the highest-paid actress of 2019, and has an estimated net worth of $165 million. Here's how she got there.

- Scarlett Johansson made $US56 million in 2019, according to Forbes, which made her the highest-paid actress of the year.
- Her resume includes blockbuster movies like “Avengers: Endgame,” but she has also racked up two Oscar nominations this year for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.”
- The first solo film for her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Black Widow is set to release in May 2020.
- Johansson said in an interview that she landed her first film role – a part in the movie “North” – at eight years old.
- Over the years, she has also tried her hand at a musical career, theatre, and sketch comedy – she’s hosted “Saturday Night Live” six times.
- Take a look at Scarlett Johansson’s nearly life-long career, and how she built her $US165 million net worth.
Scarlett Johansson is an actress known for her roles in movies and franchises like “Lost in Translation” and “Avengers.”
This year, she’s racked up two Oscar nominations for her roles in “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.”
Johansson was Hollywood’s highest-paid woman in 2019, according to Forbes. Her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Black Widow, has her own origin story coming to theatres in 2020.
But before the awards and the Comic-Con fame, Johansson was a young girl growing up in New York City in need of a creative outlet.
She landed her first role at 8 years old: a part in the movie, “North.” She told James Lipton on an episode of “Inside the Actors Studio,” that she remembers looking up at all the lighting equipment on set and thinking, “I’m home.”
Johansson also told the story of why she got into acting.
“I remember being really young and feeling really frustrated,” she said. She didn’t feel like she had a way to express everything going on in her mind, feeling like she had “a fire in my brain.”
From then on she continued to build her film resume with “Ghost World,” a movie about navigating life as a high-school graduate that came out in 2001 …
… “Manny & Lo,” the 1996 film about runaway sisters …
… “Lost in Translation,” the 2003 film about an unlikely friendship between Johansson’s character, a newlywed, and Bill Murray’s character, an actor …
Focus FeaturesJohansson and co-star Bill Murray in ‘Lost in Translation.’
… “He’s Just Not That Into You,” a 2009 romantic comedy about adults figuring out their complicated relationships, and many more.
Johansson secured herself a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes when she appeared as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” which released in 2010.
Paramount StudiosJohansson as Natasha ‘Black Widow’ Romanoff (left) and co-star Robert Downey Jr. as Tony ‘Iron Man’ Stark (right).
She’s now appeared in eight MCU films and has one more coming up.
Her character’s origin story, “Black Widow,” is set to be released in May 2020.
Marvel Entertainment/YouTubeThis will be Black Widow’s first solo movie.
With her superhuman resume, Johansson is the fourth-highest-paid actor — male or female — in the MCU.
Marvel StudiosJohansson as Black Widow (left) and franchise co-star Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye (right).
Last year, she made $US56 million. After starring in “Avengers: Endgame” she was reportedly paid around $US35 million.
Johansson has an estimated net worth of $US165 million.
The actress has also won several awards for her work. In 2004, she won a BAFTA award for her role opposite Bill Murray in “Lost in Translation.”
She won the 2013 MTV Movie Award with her co-stars for “Best Fight” in “The Avengers” and a People’s Choice Award for Favourite Female Movie Star in 2018.
But, she’s not just a film actress. Johansson also tried her hand at a musical career when she released an album in 2008 and performed on Broadway in 2009.
In 2009, she won a Tony award for her performance in “A View from the Bridge” — a play where she acted alongside Liev Schriber.
Gregory Pace/Contributor/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJohansson and Liev Schriber (right).
Johansson has also hosted “Saturday Night Live” six times.
She reportedly met her fiance, Colin Jost, in rehearsal for an SNL sketch back in 2010.
The pair announced their engagement in May 2019, and Johansson started wearing an 11-carat diamond ring in June of the same year. The ring is estimated to be worth $US450,000.
TAFFIN/InstagramThe jewellery company shared an image of Johansson’s ring.
The actress has been married before, and has a five-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
After her publicized divorce from actor Ryan Reynolds in 2010, the actress largely keeps her private life out of the spotlight — she doesn’t use social media. But, she does talk about her work and industry hot topics, like the Times Up movement, in interviews.
While Johansson has a loaded resume already, she’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.
