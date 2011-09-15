Scarlett's Naked, Jim Carrey's Creepy -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Once again, rumours of an imminent Scarlett Johansson naked-pics leak are swirling. You can see the full, er, deal here.
- It’s a quickie for McCartney: Paul McCartney, who announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Nancy Shevell last weekend, will tie the knot this weekend.
- Amy Winehouse’s charity and latest song will both launch today, on what would have been her 28th birthday.
- Hey, Jim Carrey is really serious about this branding-himself-as-a-full-on-weirdo thing. Witness: on the heels of his Emma Stone bit, he was filmed belting out Radiohead’s “Creep” and the video has gone viral. Watch it here.
- Joe McGinnis’s unauthorised biography of Sarah Palin comes out on 9/20. Besides the one-night-stand thing, it’s also going to make her look like a cokehead.
- People released its best-dressed list of 2011. Kate Middleton, Blake Lively, and Reese Witherspoon all made the list.
- And in case you doubted it, Trey Stone and Matt Parker are still the kings of the Great White Way. As Broadway enters its seasonal sales slump, The Book of Mormon is still sells out every night. Last week, it even beat out “Wicked” and “The Lion King.”
