The best Scarlett Johansson movies to watch on Netflix right now

Check out some top notch Scarlett Johansson movies on Netflix right now.

They include “Avengers: Infinity War,” “He’s Just Not That Into You,” and “Marriage Story.”

There aren’t a lot of actors these days that can flawlessly hop from one movie genre to the next and still deliver amazing performances, but that’s why Scarlett Johansson is one of the best actors of her generation.

If you think that’s a bold take, just look at her work that you can currently view on Netflix right now. There’s the global box office sensation “Avengers: Infinity War,” the Coen brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!,” and the rom-com “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Now that’s range. And we have only highlighted half of what’s to offer.

Here are the 6 Scarlett Johansson movies on Netflix, ranked from worst… well, none of these movies are bad. So here they are listed alphabetically:

Note: Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Johansson reprises her Black Widow role as she teams with Captain America for most of the movie taking on Thanos’ army. Where she really shines in this movie is during the massive battle in Wakanda at the end of the movie.

“Hail, Caesar!”

Twitter/@HailCaesarMovie Scarlett Johansson in ‘Hail, Caesar!’

15 years after starring in the Coens’ “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” Johansson returns for another trip into the brother’s unique world.

This time she has a brief role as 1950s starlet DeeAnna Moran. Needing a little legal help, she has a great scene opposite a no-nonsense lawyer (played by Jonah Hill).

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

New Line Cinema (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore in ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’

This rom-com looks at a group of people whose lives are intersected as they all are going through different relationship issues.

For Johansson’s character, Anna, she has fallen for a married man (played by Bradley Cooper) while her friend Conor (Kevin Connolly) is secretly in love with her.

“Her”

Warner Bros. Pictures Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Her.’

Johansson’s talent as an actor goes beyond the physical. That’s evident in this Spike Jonze movie in which we only hear her voice. In the movie, she is an operating system that is so advanced she develops feelings for her owner, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

“Marriage Story”

Heyday Films/Netflix Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story.’

In this Oscar-winning Netflix original movie, Johansson gives a powerful performance as we watch her character fall in and out of love with her husband (played by Adam Driver). Their divorce becomes messy, putting their son in the middle of a custody battle.

“Under the Skin”

A24 Scarlett Johansson is the star of Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Under the Skin.’

Sometimes Johansson is at her best when she completely goes down the wacky road. There’s no better example than her performance here where she plays an alien who is trying to better understand human behaviour by seducing men around Scotland.

The movie has built a cult following thanks to Johansson’s monotone character and the way it was made, which included hidden cameras and non-actors.

