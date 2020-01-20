All of Scarlett Johansson's movies, ranked

Marvel/Focus Features/Netflix Scarlett Johansson has had plenty of roles in Hollywood.

Scarlett Johansson is an actress known for movies like “ The Avengers ” and “Lost in Translation.”

She currently has two Oscar nominations for her roles in “ Marriage Story ” and “ Jojo Rabbit. “

Insider ranked every one of her 50 movies according to critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scarlett Johansson has two Oscar nominations this year, but her vast filmography has been growing since 1994.

Today, the actress has 50 acting credits under her belt, but some of her projects have received better critical reception than others.

Here are all of the movies that Johansson has appeared in, ranked according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

50. Johansson had a small role in the 1997 romantic drama “Fall.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Scarlett Johansson appeared in ‘Fall.’

Synopsis: Cab driver Michael and supermodel Sarah fall in love while her gorgeous husband Phillippe is in Madrid for two months.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

49. She made her film debut in the 1994 film “North.”

Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson had a role in ‘North.’

Synopsis: Sick of the neglect he receives from his mum and dad, a young boy leaves home and travels the world in search of new parents.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

48. Critics weren’t impressed by Johansson’s 2008 superhero film “The Spirit.”

Lionsgate Films Inc. Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘The Spirit.’

Synopsis: Rookie cop Denny Colt returns from the beyond as The Spirit, a hero whose mission is to fight against the bad forces in Central City.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

47. The actress starred alongside her future “The Avengers” costar, Chris Evans, in the 2004 comedy “The Perfect Score.”

Paramount Pictures Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Greenberg, and Chris Evans costarred in ‘The Perfect Score.’

Synopsis: Six high school seniors decide to break into the Princeton Testing Centre so they can steal the answers to their upcoming SAT tests and all get perfect scores.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

46. She played a young art student in the 1996 romantic comedy “If Lucy Fell.”

Columbia Pictures Scarlett Johansson appeared in ‘If Lucy Fell.’

Synopsis: Two NYC roomies have a pact to jump off Brooklyn Bridge, if they haven’t found life partners before she’s 30. That’s less than a month away.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

45. Johansson was the daughter of Sean Flannery’s character in the 1995 crime thriller “Just Cause.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Scarlett Johansson in ‘Just Cause.’

Synopsis: A Harvard professor is lured back into the courtroom after twenty-five years to take the case of a young black man condemned to death for the horrific murder of a child.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

44. In the 1997 film “Home Alone 3,” she starred as lead character Alex Pruitt’s (Alex D. Linz) older sister.

Fox Scarlett Johansson and Alex D. Linz in ‘Home Alone 3.’

Synopsis: Alex Pruitt, an 8-year-old boy living in Chicago, must fend off international spies who seek a top-secret computer chip in his toy car.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

43. Johansson tackled the neo-noir genre in the 2006 film “The Black Dahlia.”

Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett costarred in ‘The Black Dahlia.’

Synopsis: Two policemen see their personal and professional lives fall apart in the wake of the “Black Dahlia” murder investigation.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

42. The actress played a nanny working for an affluent family in the 2007 movie “The Nanny Diaries.”

MGM Scarlett Johansson and Nicholas Art in ‘The Nanny Diaries.’

Synopsis: A college graduate goes to work as a nanny for a rich New York family. Ensconced in their home, she has to juggle their dysfunction, a new romance, and the spoiled brat in her charge.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

41. Johansson starred in the 2004 romantic comedy “A Good Woman.”

Lionsgate Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘A Good Woman.’

Synopsis: A 1930s American socialite creates a scandal in the expatriate high society of the Amalfi Coast of Italy when she forms a secretive relationship with a wealthy American unbeknownst to his young wife.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

40. She and Ewan McGregor costarred in the 2005 science fiction thriller “The Island.”

DreamWorks Productions Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor costarred in ‘The Island.’

Synopsis: A man living in a futuristic sterile colony begins to question his circumscribed existence when his friend is chosen to go to the Island, the last uncontaminated place on earth.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

39. In the 2006 movie “Scoop,” Johansson was an American journalism student uncovering a story in London.

Focus Features Scarlett Johansson and Hugh Jackman costarred in ‘Scoop.’

Synopsis: An American journalism student in London scoops a big story, and begins an affair with an aristocrat as the incident unfurls.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

38. The actress appeared with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston in the 2009 romantic comedy “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

New Line Cinema Scarlett Johansson acted in ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’

Synopsis: This Baltimore-set movie of interconnecting story arcs deals with the challenges of reading or misreading human behaviour.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

37. She was the historical figure Anne Boleyn in the 2008 historical drama “The Other Boleyn Girl.”

Columbia Pictures Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘The Other Boleyn Girl.’

Synopsis: Two sisters contend for the affection of King Henry VIII.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

36. Johansson joined John Travolta in the 2004 drama “A Love Song for Bobby Long.”

Lions Gate Films Inc. Scarlett Johansson in ‘A Love Song for Bobby Long.’

Synopsis: A headstrong young woman returns to New Orleans after the death of her estranged mother.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

35. The actress played a politician celebrating her bachelorette party in the 2017 comedy “Rough Night.”

‎Columbia Pictures Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘Rough Night.’

Synopsis: Things go terribly wrong for a group of girlfriends who hire a male stripper for a bachelorette party in Miami.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

34. Fans protested Johansson’s casting as the lead in the 2017 science fiction film “Ghost in the Shell,” because the original manga character is Asian.

Paramount Pictures Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘Ghost in the Shell.’

Synopsis: In the near future, Major Mira Killian is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

33. She joined the 2002 monster movie “Eight Legged Freaks.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Scarlett Johansson, Matt Czuchry, and Scott Terra costarred in ‘Eight Legged Freaks.’

Synopsis: Venomous spiders get exposed to a noxious chemical that causes them to grow to monumental proportions.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

32. The actress starred in the 2001 biographical drama “An American Rhapsody.”

Paramount Pictures Scarlett Johansson in ‘An American Rhapsody.’

Synopsis: A young Hungarian girl struggles to find her place in the world when she’s reunited with her parents in the USA years after she was left behind during their flight from the communist country in the 1950s.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

31. She played “Psycho” actress Janet Leigh in the 2012 drama “Hitchcock.”

Suzanne Tenner/Fox Searchlight Pictures Scarlett Johansson acted in ‘Hitchcock.’

Synopsis: The relationship between Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville during the filming of “Psycho” (1960) in 1959 is explored.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

30. Johansson’s first lead role was runaway tween Amanda in the 1996 comedy “Manny and Lo.”

Sony Pictures Classics Scarlett Johansson in ‘Manny and Lo.’

Synopsis: A pregnant teen and her younger sister run away from foster homes and kidnap a woman whom they believe can help with the pregnancy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

29. The actress was a zookeeper in the 2011 family comedy “We Bought a Zoo.”

Twentieth Century Fox Scarlett Johansson and Matt Damon costarred in ‘We Bought A Zoo.’

Synopsis: Set in Southern California, a father moves his young family to the countryside to renovate and reopen a struggling zoo.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

28. In the 2014 science fiction movie “Lucy,” Johansson played a woman who gained supernatural abilities.

Jessica Forde/Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson in ‘Lucy.’

Synopsis: A woman, accidentally caught in a dark deal, turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

27. The actress voiced Mindy in the 2004 animated comedy “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.”

Paramount Pictures/Viacom International Inc Scarlett Johansson voiced a mermaid in ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.’

Synopsis: SpongeBob SquarePants takes leave from the town of Bikini Bottom in order to track down King Neptune’s stolen crown.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

26. She was a peasant maid-turned-muse in the 2004 historical drama “Girl With a Pearl Earring.”

Lionsgate Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring.’

Synopsis: A young peasant maid working in the house of painter Johannes Vermeer becomes his talent assistant and the model for one of his most famous works.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

25. Johansson voiced a porcupine in the 2016 animated film “Sing.”

Universal Studios Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey costarred in ‘Sing.’

Synopsis: In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theatre impresario’s attempt to save his theatre with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists find that their lives will never be the same.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

24. She first appeared as the well-known Marvel character Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the 2010 superhero film “Iron Man 2.”

Marvel / Paramount Scarlett Johansson in ‘Iron Man 2.’

Synopsis: With the world now aware of his identity as Iron Man, Tony Stark must contend with both his declining health and a vengeful mad man with ties to his father’s legacy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

23. Johansson starred alongside Robert Redford in the 1998 drama “The Horse Whisperer.”

Touchstone Pictures Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘The Horse Whisperer.’

Synopsis: The mother of a severely traumatized daughter enlists the aid of a unique horse trainer to help the girl’s equally injured horse.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

22. The actress reprised her role as Black Widow in the 2015 movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Marvel Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

Synopsis: When Tony Stark and Bruce Banner try to jump-start a dormant peacekeeping program called Ultron, things go horribly wrong and it’s up to Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the villainous Ultron from enacting his terrible plan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

21. She joined Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the 2006 thriller “The Prestige.”

Francois Duhamel/Touchstone Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures Scarlett Johansson and Hugh Grant costarred in ‘The Prestige.’

Synopsis: After a tragic accident, two stage magicians engage in a battle to create the ultimate illusion while sacrificing everything they have to outwit each other.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

20. Johansson starred in the 2005 psychological drama “Match Point.”

DreamWorks Pictures Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers costarred in ‘Match Point.’

Synopsis: At a turning point in his life, a former tennis pro falls for an actress who happens to be dating his friend and soon-to-be brother-in-law.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

19. In the 2013 romantic comedy “Don Jon,” the actress appeared with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Daniel McFadden / Relativity Media Scarlett Johansson in ‘Don Jon.’

Synopsis: A New Jersey guy dedicated to his family, friends, and church, develops unrealistic expectations from watching porn and works to find happiness and intimacy with his potential true love.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

18. Johansson earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2019 satirical comedy “Jojo Rabbit.”

Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis in ‘Jojo Rabbit.’

Synopsis: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

17. She appeared in the 2001 crime film “The Man Who Wasn’t There.”

USA Films Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There.’

Synopsis: A laconic, chain-smoking barber blackmails his wife’s boss and lover for money to invest in dry cleaning, but his plan goes terribly wrong.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

16. Johansson was part of a love triangle in the 2009 romantic drama “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

Weinstein Company via YouTube Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall costarred in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’

Synopsis: Two friends on a summer holiday in Spain become enamoured with the same painter, unaware that his ex-wife, with whom he has a tempestuous relationship, is about to re-enter the picture.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

15. The actress starred in the 2004 comedy “In Good Company.”

Universal Studios Scarlett Johansson acted in ‘In Good Company.’

Synopsis: A middle-aged exec is faced with a new boss who’s nearly half his age… and who also happens to be sleeping with his daughter.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

14. She was part of the massive cast of the 2019 movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Disney/Marvel Scarlett Johansson in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Synopsis: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

13. Johansson played an alien in the 2014 science fiction thriller “Under the Skin.”

A24 Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘Under the Skin.’

Synopsis: A mysterious young woman seduces lonely men in the evening hours of Scotland. However, events lead her to begin a process of self-discovery.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

12. She starred as a 1950s actress in the 2016 comedy “Hail, Caesar!”

Alison Cohen Rosa/Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson appeared in ‘Hail Caesar!’

Synopsis: A Hollywood fixer in the 1950s works to keep the studio’s stars in line.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

11. The actress appeared in the 2014 movie “Chef.”

Open Road Films Scarlett Johansson in ‘Chef.’

Synopsis: A head chef quits his restaurant and buys a food truck in an effort to reclaim his creative promise, while piecing back together his estranged family.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

10. She was a show dog named Nutmeg in the animated film “Isle of Dogs.”

Fox Searchlight Pictures Scarlett Johansson appeared in ‘Isle of Dogs.’

Synopsis: Set in Japan, “Isle of Dogs” follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his lost dog.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

9. The actress played one of “Earth’s mightiest heroes” in the 2012 blockbuster “The Avengers.”

Marvel Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘The Avengers.’

Synopsis: Earth’s mightiest heroes must come together and learn to fight as a team if they are going to stop the mischievous Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

8. Johansson joined Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan in the 2014 superhero movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Marvel Scarlett Johansson in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier.’

Synopsis: As Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world, he teams up with a fellow Avenger and S.H.I.E.L.D agent, Black Widow, to battle a new threat from history: an assassin known as the Winter Soldier.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

7. She reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff in the 2016 film “Captain America: Civil War.”

Marvel Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Synopsis: Political involvement in the Avengers’ affairs causes a rift between Captain America and Iron Man.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

6. She and Thora Birch costarred in the 2001 comedy “Ghost World.”

United Artists Scarlett Johansson and Thora Birch in ‘Ghost World.’

Synopsis: With only the plan of moving in together after high school, two unusually devious friends seek direction in life. As a mere gag, they respond to a man’s newspaper ad for a date, only to find it will greatly complicate their lives.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

5. Johansson was an artificially intelligent voice assistant in the science fiction romance film “Her.”

Warner Bros. Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix costarred in ‘Her.’

Synopsis: In a near future, a lonely writer develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

4. The actress played Black Widow most recently in the 2019 blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

Disney/Marvel Scarlett Johansson in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Synopsis: After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

3. In the 2016 movie “The Jungle Book,” she was the evil snake Kaa.

Walt Disney Studios Scarlett Johansson and Neel Sethi in ‘The Jungle Book.’

Synopsis: After a threat from the tiger Shere Khan forces him to flee the jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self discovery with the help of panther Bagheera and free-spirited bear Baloo.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

2. Her best actress nomination for “Marriage Story” is one of Johansson’s two Oscar nominations this year.

Netflix Scarlett Johansson in ‘Marriage Story.’

Synopsis: Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

1. Johansson’s highest-rated film is the 2003 drama “Lost in Translation.”

Focus Features Scarlett Johansson starred in ‘Lost in Translation.’

Synopsis: A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

