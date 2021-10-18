44 of the most daring red carpet looks Scarlett Johansson has worn

From a young age, Johansson proved she wasn’t afraid to rock a bold color, like this lemon yellow dress she wore to the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in March 1997. Johansson in March 1997. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Don’t miss the green plastic clogs too. In 1997, Johansson appeared in an indie movie called “Fall” and “Home Alone 3.”

Four years later, on August 3, 2001, she attended the premiere of “An American Rhapsody” in this sheer lace blouse and gray pants. Johansson in August 2001. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Multiple future stars were in the movie, including Mae Whitman, Emmy Rossum, and Larisa Oleynik.

Only four days later, on August 7, 2001, Johansson walked the red carpet for “The Others” in another sheer top – this time, she paired it with a low-rise white skirt and exposed bra. Johansson in August 2001. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images She celebrated her 18th birthday that year.

In July 2002, Johansson appropriately accessorized for the premiere of “Eight Legged Freaks” with a little spider. Johansson in July 2002. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images She also showed up with a totally new hair color, a nose ring, and mod white hoops.

At the 2003 Independent Spirit Awards, Johansson wore a hot pink apron-like top with no back and a white mini-skirt. Johansson in March 2003. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images She appears to be rocking a 2003 version of the “ wolf cut ,” a mullet-esque hairstyle that’s popular now.

At a premiere for “Lost in Translation” on August 31, 2003, Johansson combined Marilyn Monroe Old Hollywood glam and 2000s edginess with this white dress and pink Converse. Johansson in August 2003. J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images She’d end up winning a BAFTA and getting nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for the film.

To attend a Cynthia Rowley fashion show during Fashion Week in September 2003, Johansson wore this silk white and pink dress with ringlets and bright pink lipstick. Johansson in September 2003. Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage/Getty Images She accessorized with a white umbrella.

She channeled the ’70s with this backless velvet mini-dress at the Hollywood Awards Gala in October 2003. Scarlett Johansson attends the Hollywood Awards Gala ceremony on October 20, 2003. Kevin Winter/Getty Images; SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images The front of the dress also featured a plunging neckline.

Johansson’s 2004 BRIT Awards dress wouldn’t have looked out of place at an ice-skating rink. Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2004 BRIT Awards on February 17, 2004. Steve Finn/Getty Images The shimmering gold dress was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

The star’s backless black gown with sheer paneling stood out at the 2004 Venice Film Festival. Scarlett Johansson attends the amFAR Venice Benefit Evening during the 61st Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2004. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images She paired the dress with a bold red lip.

For the Los Angeles premiere of “In Good Company” in December 2004, Johansson paired a black blazer and white tank top with an exposed bra. Johansson in December 2004. Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for Teen Vogue/Getty Images Johansson plays Dennis Quaid’s daughter in the 2004 rom-com.

Johansson wore this silk kimono-inspired gown for the premiere of “The Black Dahlia” at the Venice Film Festival in August 2006. Scarlett Johansson arrives at the ‘The Black Dahlia’ premiere on the first day of the Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2006. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Johansson’s dress was vintage Vera Wang, and she added a real diamond headpiece by Chopard to complete the look.

For the Los Angeles premiere of “The Black Dahlia” on September 6, 2006, it was all about Johansson’s giant hairstyle. Scarlett Johansson in September 2006. Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images She matched her black headband to her black dress, which was covered in sequins and beaded embellishments.

Johansson debuted a new sleek pink hairstyle at the UK premiere of “The Prestige” on November 5, 2006. Scarlett Johansson arrives at the UK premiere of ‘The Prestige’ on November 5, 2006. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The Grecian-inspired column dress was designed by Amanda Wakeley.

At the 2008 Met Gala, Johansson looked like she came right out of a medieval fantasy film. Scarlett Johansson departs the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala ‘Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy’ on May 5, 2008. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Fittingly, that year’s theme was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.” Her ren faire look was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Johansson opted for an asymmetrical structured mini-dress for the premiere of “Iron Man 2” on April 26, 2010. Scarlett Johansson arrives at the world premiere of ‘Iron Man 2’ on April 26, 2010. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The ruffled peplum dress was designed by Armani Privé.

She went for another peplum look for the 2010 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Scarlett Johansson attends The 2010 White House Correspondents’ dinner on May 1, 2010. CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images This time, her dress was a very pale pink and looked like it had a large bow. It was designed by Miu Miu.

To win her first Tony Award, Johansson wore this sparkling green gown with a plunging neckline in June 2010. Scarlett Johansson attends the 64th Annual Tony Awards on June 13, 2010. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Johansson, who won best featured actress in a play for “A View From the Bridge,” wore Elie Saab on her big night.

Johansson’s 2011 Oscars dress was all about the giant back cutout. It was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2011. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For the ceremony on February 27, 2011, she wore this purple lace gown that showed off her curves.

At the 2012 Met Gala, Johansson wore this jaw-dropping gown with crystals and a tulle train. Scarlett Johansson attends the ‘Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations’ Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2012. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images That year’s theme was “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations,” and her look was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

She switched up her usual look at the Rome Film Festival in November 2013 by wearing this Dolce & Gabbana patterned mini. Scarlett Johansson attends ‘Her’ premiere during the 8th Rome Film Festival on November 10, 2013. Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images The dress was perfectly on-theme, as it appeared to be covered in ancient Roman imagery.

Johansson reprised her role as Black Widow in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” For the March 2014 premiere, she wore this two-toned lace dress with tassels. Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ on March 13, 2014. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Armani Privé look almost entirely concealed her growing baby bump.

Only a few months after giving birth, Johansson emerged with a new blonde pixie cut and this red, white, and black fringed mini at the 2015 G’Day USA Gala. Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2015 G’Day USA Gala on January 31, 2015. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The “Her” actress chose this Preen dress for red carpet comeback.

You’d be forgiven for missing the low neckline on this skin-tight green dress, as Johansson paired it with a giant jade-colored necklace at the 2015 Academy Awards. Scarlett Johansson attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards on February 22, 2015. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Her show-stopping gown was designed by Versace , while the necklace is a Swarovski crystal-embroidered collar.

Johansson skipped a shirt at the amfAR New York Gala on February 8, 2017. Scarlett Johansson, wearing Harry Winston, attends the amfAR New York Gala, on February 8, 2017. Brian Ach/Getty Images for Harry Winston Johansson chose this power suit for her first red carpet appearance after the news of her split from Romain Dauriac broke.

Johansson mixed two styles by pairing this flowy floral gown with an edgy black belt at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017. Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The look was designed by Azzedine Alaïa

At the Vanity Fair party later that evening, she wore a black dress with a sheer top and a one-shouldered jacket. Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images This dress was also designed by Alaïa

Two months later, Johansson stepped out for the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala in this tiered baby blue gown with a black lace panel in the front. Scarlett Johansson attends the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala on May 2, 2017. Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images This busy look was designed by Elie Saab

Johansson combined menswear and glam with this belted pinstripe ensemble at the 2017 Tony Awards. Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions The blazer and skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit, were designed by Michael Kors

For the NYC premiere of her film “Rough Night” on June 12, 2017, the actress slicked back her hair and rocked this backless metallic gown. Scarlett Johansson attends the ‘Rough Night’ premiere on June 12, 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Once again, she opted for a Michael Kors design , this time a gown with a diamond-shaped cutout on the front.

It might be difficult to tell in this photo, but Johansson’s Emmys dress in September 2018 was covered in sequins. Scarlett Johansson. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Yes, in addition to a wide slit and V-neck, this Balmain dress was also bedazzled. She was there to support now-husband Colin Jost.

A powerful mix of gravity, sticky tape, and faith held together Johansson’s deconstructed tuxedo at an “Avengers: Endgame” fan event on April 10, 2019. Scarlett Johansson attends the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ UK Fan Event on April 10, 2019. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The precarious look was designed by none other than Tom Ford.

A few days later, on April 22, Johansson wore this stunning chain-mail dress with a mesh corset – and, famously, Infinity Stone-inspired jewels. Scarlett Johansson attends the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on April 22, 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images The custom Atelier Versace dress also had a thigh-high slit in the front. As for her hand accessory, she wasn’t the only Avenger to pay homage to the six Infinity Stones on the red carpet.

To finally announce her own solo MCU film at Comic-Con on July 20, 2019, Johansson wore this rib cage-baring jumpsuit that showed off her tattoos. Scarlett Johansson of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney The David Koma jumpsuit almost looks like it has a sheer corset, though it’s just part of the look.

Scarlett Johansson looked like Jessica Rabbit at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for the screening of ‘Marriage Story’ during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2019. P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images The Celine dress featured red sequins all over and a bold slit.

Johansson lit up like a disco ball at a screening of “Jojo Rabbit” during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. Scarlett Johansson attends the special screening of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2019. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images There’s a lot to look at with this dress, from the asymmetrical hem to the ruffles to the blindingly silver hue.

Johansson chose a sweet pink set with a cropped halter top and beaded flowers for the premiere of “Jojo Rabbit” on October 15, 2019. Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ on October 15, 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Miu Miu set allowed Johansson to channel her inner ’60s starlet.

Johansson’s color-blocked gown at the 11th Annual Governors Awards in October 2019 had a little side cutout perfect for showing off her rib cage ink. Scarlett Johansson attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards on October 27, 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Celine gown also let Johansson show off her back tattoos, as it had just one strap across the back.

Johansson could’ve stopped traffic in her bold red gown at the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5. Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images In a departure from her usual slinky dresses, Johansson opted for this show-stopper Vera Wang gown with a giant embellished bow, long train, and deep-V neckline.

She totally switched it up for the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes after-party in this feathery mini-dress. Scarlett Johansson attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 5, 2020. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix The playful after party look is by Monique Lhuillier

A few weeks later, in January 2020, Johansson wore this shiny teal dress with a bold neckline for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. REDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images In a total reversal from the Old Hollywood glam of her Golden Globes look, she opted for this modern gown by Armani Privé for the SAG Awards.

And in yet another completely different look, Johansson stunned in this feathered bubble-gum pink dress for the 2020 BAFTAs. Scarlett Johansson attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards on February 2, 2020. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images No one can ever say that Johansson’s style is boring — this Atelier Versace look has a thigh-high slit, feathers, sequins, and cutouts on the front and sides.