Scarlett Johansson mocks Marvel sexism in 'SNL' parody rom-com movie trailer

Scarlett Johansson hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to coincide with the release of her new movie, “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Johansson, who plays “Black Widow” in the film, took the opportunity to take a few jabs at Marvel, which recently came under fire for its allegedly sexist treatment of the female character.

Despite Johansson appearing in four installments of the hit franchise, her female superhero character is seriously underrepresented with fan merchandise. Black Widow’s male Marvel co-stars had at least three times as much merch offered in stores, as The Huffington Post broke down in detail.

Even Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” has called out Marvel for there not being more Black Widow toys.

.@Marvel we need more #BlackWidow merchandise for my daughters and nieces. Pretty please.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 29, 2015

“Saturday Night Live” addressed the issue with a mock movie trailer, opened by a narrator explaining: “Does Marvel not know how to make a girl’s superhero movie? Chill. Marvel gets women.”

The trailer then previews a romantic comedy that gives Black Widow a “huge apartment, great friends, and an internship at Fashion Weekly magazine.”

“The only thing missing in Black Widow’s life, was love,” says the trailer’s narrator.

With that, Black Widow runs into a robot named Ultron.

“I don’t really have time to date guys now,” she tells her new suitor.

“What about robots?” he jokes.

“SNL” calls it “the story of a superhero and her super romance.”

But as you may imagine, not everything goes as planned.

Until a new suitor enters the picture.

It’s a pretty-spot on interpretation of a romantic comedy, and a seeming dig at Marvel CEO Kevin Feige for failing to give Johansson’s Black Widow character her own movie.

Watch SNL’s full mock trailer below:

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” debuted to a huge $US187.7 million at theatres opening weekend, giving it the second largest weekend ever at the box office.

Despite the huge number, that’s far lower than analyst expectations, which projected the film to open at anywhere from $US210 million – $US230 million.



