For Scarlett, Jessica And All The Actresses Targeted By The Nude Pics Hacker Ring: Here's How 6 Stars Handled Their Naked Photo Scandals

The FBI is trying to track down the hackers who allegedly obtained access to more than 100 stars’ email accounts.



The hackers apparently uncovered nude photos of actresses Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus, Ali Larter, Addison Timlin, Busy Philipps and Renee Olstead.

It’s crazy that hackers were able to get these images. But it’s insane that celebrities of this calibre—or any celebrities at all—or anyone, anywhere—thinks having and emailing naked pictures of themselves is relatively low-risk.

Since the nude-photo scandals of other celebs didn’t convince these actresses to hit the delete button, they’ll now have to learn from how their peers handled the aftermath.

