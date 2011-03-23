For Scarlett, Jessica And All The Actresses Targeted By The Nude Pics Hacker Ring: Here's How 6 Stars Handled Their Naked Photo Scandals

The FBI is trying to track down the hackers who allegedly obtained access to more than 100 stars’ email accounts.
The hackers apparently uncovered nude photos of actresses Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus, Ali Larter, Addison Timlin, Busy Philipps and Renee Olstead.
It’s crazy that hackers were able to get these images. But it’s insane that celebrities of this calibre—or any celebrities at all—or anyone, anywhere—thinks having and emailing naked pictures of themselves is relatively low-risk.
Since the nude-photo scandals of other celebs didn’t convince these actresses to hit the delete button, they’ll now have to learn from how their peers handled the aftermath.
Classic Courtney Love: in November 2010, she claimed she 'accidentally' uploaded nude pictures of herself to her Twitter account, an action that would require a staggering lack of knowledge about both the upload process and what Twitter is. Love promptly shut down her account after the photos spread.
The racy photos Hudgens meant to send to a boyfriend surfaced on the Internet in 2007 -- and the Disney Channel heroine had no choice but to issue a mea culpa to her young fans. But she must not have learned much from the ordeal -- Hudgens is one of the targets of this latest hack.
When a former flame started shopping photos of the 'Jersey Shore' star in the buff in January 2010, Jenni 'J. Woww' Farley struck back, taking him to court. A judge ordered the ex to shut down the bidding. (Would the photos have fetched that much? The difference between Farley naked and Farley clothed is often measured in mere inches of fabric.)
Even as her lawyers struggled to scrub the web clean of Greene's nude pics, the 'Twilight' star stepped out to the 2009 Teen Choice awards in a demure frock, smiled innocently for the red carpet cameras, and collected a trophy for best female 'Fresh Face.'
In 2008, the former Cheetah Girl had her laptop stolen at JFK Airport in New York City -- and racy shots of her popped up immediately afterwards. When the thief demanded $1,000 for her laptop's return, Bailon paid up -- and sent a family member to retrieve the computer.
When photos of Rihanna au naturel surfaced in 2009, the R&B star tried to prevent a parental freakout by calling home to prep her family. Then she followed up by sending flowers to her mum.
