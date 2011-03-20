5 More Celebrity Real Estate Blunders

If you think Beck would have had an easier time in New York, just ask Kravitz how little the homebuying public is willing to spend on '90s rock stars' unwanted real estate. In Kravitz's case, though, it wasn't as much about money as it was about timing.

Back in 2001 -- when Kravitz was still three years into his streak of winning four Best Male Recording Artist Grammy awards, still had songs such as Again and Dig In getting airplay, was making cameos in films such as Zoolander and was generally cared about -- the rocker listed a 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom duplex in New York's Soho for more than $17 million.

Though the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, took a toll on all New York real estate, the property failure at Kravitz's peak should have been the first warning sign. Three years later, Kravitz dropped the asking price to roughly $13 million. The 3,000 feet of outdoor space wasn't enough, however, and Kravitz had to take the place back off the market in prerecession 2006.

Kravitz then put $1 million worth of work into the place, brightening it with a marble fireplace, two suspended glass staircases, a terrace with a wood-burning fireplace and roof deck with a built-in barbecue. The asking price this time around? Back up to $19.5 million.

Anyone who's tried to sell property in the past four years -- high-end or otherwise -- knows what happened next. Kravitz's home languished for another three years until Kravitz's agents smacked some sense into his selling price and dropped it to $14.9 million.

That was the magic number. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats took the place off his hands last year.

Kravitz isn't taking it too badly: He still owns properties in Paris, New Orleans and Rio, among other places, and still sold the Soho place for more than the $7 million to $8 million he paid for it in 2001. By having no clue about the real estate world around him or how bigger events could influence his seemingly small sale, Kravitz went $1 million and almost 10 years into pocket just to unload a place he clearly never wanted.