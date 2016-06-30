Scarlett Johansson is now the highest-grossing female movie star ever

With over $3.3 billion amassed at the domestic box office over her career, Scarlett Johansson is now the top-grossing actress of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

This may come as a surprise to some, as many of the movies Johansson has headlined over the years have not been box-office hits. But she’s had a knack for being involved in ensemble movies that have made huge bank in theatres, including the “Avengers” movies and, most recently, “The Jungle Book.”

Johansson, 31, is also now the 10th-highest-grossing actor of all time, and the only female in the top 10, behind the likes of Harrison Ford, who is at the number-one spot, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Cruise, to name a few.

And she’s not far from passing the actor in ninth place, Michael Caine (his movies sit at $3.339 billion, while Johansson’s are at $3.331 billion).

None of these figures is adjusted for inflation.

The next woman found on the male-dominated list after Johansson is Cameron Diaz at number 19, with her movies grossing $3.031 billion.

Johansson’s upcoming titles include the animated movie “Sing” (from the makers of “Despicable Me”) coming out in December, and the thriller “Ghost in the Shell” coming out next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.