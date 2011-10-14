The Arrest Of The ScarJo Hacker Is Good News For These Stars, Who Have All Had Nude Photo Leaks

Megan Angelo

johansson stringer

Scarlett Johansson is breathing a little easier today.

That’s because the FBI has officially made an arrest in the case of her nude photo hacking scandal: one Christopher Chaney of Jacksonville, Fla.

And this victory for ScarJo is a coup for other actresses, too — hackers in general trained a laser eye on unearthing naked pics of them over the past few years, and Chaney’s ordeal should help deter at least a few of them.

The racy photos Hudgens meant to send to a boyfriend surfaced on the Internet in 2007. Then, she was hacked again, allegedly by Chaney.

Adrienne Bailon paid off the perpetrator after her laptop was stolen at JFK in 2008.

Rihanna's pics popped up in 2009 -- the singer sent her mum flowers to prep her for the news.

R&B star Cassie had photos stolen from her accounts in 2009.

Miley Cyrus's stolen pics were provocative but not naked -- and her hacker was caught.

Blake Lively's pics surfaced this summer -- her publicists maintain they were fakes.

Chaney allegedly targeted several other actresses: Mila Kunis...

... and Jessica Alba.

Hackers accessed the computers of these girls, but couldn't find any lewd photos: Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez.

Let's go back to a simpler time.

Check out where your favourite child stars of yesterday are now >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.