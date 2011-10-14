The Arrest Of The ScarJo Hacker Is Good News For These Stars, Who Have All Had Nude Photo Leaks

Scarlett Johansson is breathing a little easier today.
That’s because the FBI has officially made an arrest in the case of her nude photo hacking scandal: one Christopher Chaney of Jacksonville, Fla.
And this victory for ScarJo is a coup for other actresses, too — hackers in general trained a laser eye on unearthing naked pics of them over the past few years, and Chaney’s ordeal should help deter at least a few of them.
The racy photos Hudgens meant to send to a boyfriend surfaced on the Internet in 2007. Then, she was hacked again, allegedly by Chaney.
Hackers accessed the computers of these girls, but couldn't find any lewd photos: Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez.
