The trailer for Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi mind-bender 'Ghost in the Shell' is beyond cool

In the making since Steven Spielberg acquired the rights in 2008, the beloved Japanese manga and anime franchise “Ghost in the Shell” is finally getting a live-action adaptation.

In the new film from director Rupert Sanders (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), Scarlett Johansson plays The Major, a cyborg policewoman in a near-future Japan who is on the hunt for cyber-terrorists.

Though the movie doesn’t come out until March 2017, it has had to deal with some negative press. In April, reports surfaced that the film did visual-effects tests to make actors in the movie look more Asian. This is on top of the negative internet reaction to Johansson, a white American, being cast in the lead role (who is supposed to be Japanese) instead of an Asian actor.

Nevertheless, excitement for the movie is building, especially with the stunning visuals being shown off. Paramount went live with the first official trailer on Sunday, and it’s already been viewed over 2 million times.

Based on what we can see, Johansson’s “Ghost in the Shell” follows the general outline and scenes of the original 1995 “Ghost in the Shell” anime film, which is legendary among fans — in particular recreating one shot. But the modern techniques, and Johansson’s steely gaze, certainly add another dimension.

Watch the trailer below:

