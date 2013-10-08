Scarlett Johansson First Ever To Be Crowned Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive -- Twice

What Scarlett Johansson

self-admittedly lacks in brains, she apparently makes up for in beauty.

The 28-year-old actress was just crowned Esquire’s “Sexiest Woman Alive” for the second time in seven years — making her the only woman who has ever won the title twice.

Johansson joked to the magazine about the honour:

“I’m the only woman to win twice right? You know, I gotta hustle. I’m a 28-year-old woman in the movie business, right? Pretty soon the roles you’re offered all become mothers. Then they just sort of stop. I have to hedge against that with work-theatre, producing; this thing with Esquire.”

Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, also opened up about her recent engagement to Romain Dauriac.

“I didn’t think I was a jealous person until I started dating my current, my one-and-only,” the “Under The Skin” star reveals. “I think maybe in the past I didn’t have the same kind of investment. Not that I liked my partner less, I just wasn’t capable of it or caring that much.”

The November issue of Esquire hits newsstands Oct. 15.

