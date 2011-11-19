Scarlett Johansson Has Joined The Growing List Of Famous Actresses Who Also Direct

Photo: AP

Scarlett Johansson already revealed that she knows her best angles.Now we’ll see how well she can show everyone else’s.



The Oscar-winning actress will direct an adaptation of Truman Capote’s novella “Summer’s Crossing,” Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

It’s the 26-year-old actress’ first stint behind the camera, and it looks like she’ll stay there throughout filming — she won’t play a role in the movie.

This is the first positive news out of the ScarJo camp in quite a while; recently, she’s been dealing with the fallout from leaked nude photos. It also adds her to the lengthening list of actresses with directorial efforts releasing soon.

Angelina Jolie’s love story of the Bosnian War, “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” comes out December 23, Madonna’s “W.E.” is slated for next year and Drew Barrymore, after directing a Best Coast video starring Miranda Cosgrove and Donald Glover, will adapt the novel “How To Be Single.”

Johansson also made a solid choice of source material: Truman Capote’s novella “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was the basis for a classic movie starring Audrey Hepburn, and the film based on his life and novel “In Cold Blood,” “Capote,” earned a Best Actor Academy Award for star Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Considering the shortage of prominent women directors — only one woman, Kathyrn Bigelow, has ever won the Oscar for Best Director — hopefully this trend will cause some ripples in the industry.

