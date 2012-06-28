Scarlett Johansson Could Get A Huge Amount From The Man Who Leaked Her Nude Photos—Here's Today's Buzz

- Twitter / @JessicaSimpsonJessica Simpson shows off her daughter to the Twitterverse.Jessica Simpson tweeted out a photo of her 8-week-old daughter, Maxwell Drew. We’re shocked it took this long.
- Federal Prosecutors say the man who hacked into Scarlett Johansson’s email, releasing nude photos of the actress should pay her more than $66,000.
- Now there are photos of Lindsay Lohan posing with a gun taken in February by Terry Richardson. Will she ever learn?
- ABC’s long-running soap opera “General Hospital” will move to the 2 p.m. slot starting September 10. Katie Couric’s new daytime talk show, Katie, will take its place.
- Board chairman of Hearst Corp, George Randolph Hearst Jr., passed away yesterday in Palo Alto at the age of 84.
- Will Arnett will voice Batman in Warner Bros. upcoming Lego film while Channing Tatum is in talks to play Superman.
- Nathan Lane will join season 4 of “The Good Wife” in a recurring role.
- Avengers crosses the $600 million mark domestically, making it the third film after “Avatar” and “Titanic” to cross the threshold.
- The NYC nightclub WiP which played host to the Chris Brown / Drake brawl has had its liquor licence suspended.
- The Kardashian clan stepped out yesterday to go shopping … for graves.
SEE ALSO: Whether Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom” is worth your time >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.