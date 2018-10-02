Colin Jost confirms he and Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first child. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

November 2010: Johansson hosted “SNL” and appeared in one of Jost’s sketches.

In November 2010, the third time the actress hosted “Saturday Night Live,” she appeared in a sketch that Jost had written — it parodied MTV’s “Teen Mom” and “16 and Pregnant.”

“It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” Johansson recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

“That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced,” she added.