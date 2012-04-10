How Scarlett Johansson Became The Face Of A Hispanic Sex Shop

Just north of the Mexican border in Calexico, Calif., Scarlett Johansson’s image is being used to shill sex toys, porn, lingerie, and other sex shop goodies, TMZ reports.



Did the Avengers star decide to branch out in her career and sign a deal with adult superstore VIP?

Considering that she accepted just $400,000 to appear in “Iron Man 2″—a sum that The Hollywood Reporter ruled “less-than-princely”—maybe she needs the money.

But we’re betting that VIP just used her picture without permission.

The store manager told TMZ, “What does it have to do with the business card? I don’t know who Scarlett Johansson is.”

Well, anonymous manager, it’s time to look into copyright law.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.