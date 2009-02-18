Scarlett Johannson Considering Part In "Iron Man 2"

- Scarlett Johannson may be in talks to play a Russian superspy in Iron Man 2, ensuring even more men will see this movie. (EW)
- Halle Berry is set to star in Who Is Doris Payne?, a fact-based film about an international jewel thief. Be careful when researching this one, Halle. (Variety)
- Robert Downey, Jr. and Reese Witherspoon are in talks to star in The Days Before about a race of aliens wiping out humanity by travelling backwards through time and the time-travelling man who tries to stop them. (/Film)
- Leonardo DiCaprio may be producing a reboot of the 1980s hacker flick War Games. (/Film)
- The Departed screenwriter William Monaghan will adapt John Grisham’s The Associate into a starring vehicle for the not-very-lawyerly Shia LeBeouf. (Variety)
- Brett Ratner drops video game adaptation God of War to make Trump Heist with Eddie Murphy and Chris Tucker. Is The Donald involved? (Cinema Blend)
- James Bond director Marc Forster is working on a Kurt Cobain biopic for Universal. Good luck dealing with Courtney Love! (Cinema Blend)
- Elton John’s film company is working on the bizarre, fake-sounding Pride and Predator, in which aliens attack the well-mannered protagonists. (Variety)
- A remake of the 1993 Harrison Ford film The Fugitive is reportedly in the works. Isn’t it a bit too soon for this? (Cinema Blend)
- Alias’ Michael Vartan will co-star with Jada Pinkett Smith in TNT’s new series, Time Heals. (THR)
- American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee is set to star opposite Brothers & Sisters’ Dave Annable in the romantic comedy Wedlocked. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.