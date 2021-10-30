13 surprisingly scary episodes of TV shows that aren’t horror

The creator of “Dawson’s Creek” also created the “Scream” franchise.

“Dawson’s Creek” creator Kevin Williamson is also the creator of the popular ’90s horror franchise “Scream.”

It’s slightly surprising that the same mind is behind both projects — but once you know that, it’s easy to understand why the 1998 episode in the first season of “Dawson’s Creek” titled “The Scare” is genuinely chilling.

In the episode, Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and the gang have a seance to honor Friday the 13th (the movie and the date) that goes horribly wrong. Dawson and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) invite an unusual stranger named Ursula (Jennifer McComb) to their festivities and are tracked down by her abusive boyfriend.

But the real terror comes when we learn the true identity of “The Lady Killer” who has been terrorizing the area around Capeside.

You can stream “Dawson’s Creek” now on Netflix.