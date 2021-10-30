13 surprisingly scary episodes of TV shows that aren’t horror

- Scary episodes of TV exist outside of the horror genre.
- Sitcoms in the ’90s have produced some of the most unnerving episodes of television.
- Teen thrillers today authentically portray abuse, and it’s chilling to watch.
Warning: This story contains some spoilers for old and new TV shows.
It’s slightly surprising that the same mind is behind both projects — but once you know that, it’s easy to understand why the 1998 episode in the first season of “Dawson’s Creek” titled “The Scare” is genuinely chilling.
In the episode, Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and the gang have a seance to honor Friday the 13th (the movie and the date) that goes horribly wrong. Dawson and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) invite an unusual stranger named Ursula (Jennifer McComb) to their festivities and are tracked down by her abusive boyfriend.
But the real terror comes when we learn the true identity of “The Lady Killer” who has been terrorizing the area around Capeside.
Trust us, he isn’t kidding.
In the episode, titled “Stevil,” Steve’s ventriloquist dummy (who is a miniature version of Steve) comes to life and starts terrorizing Steve. No one in the Winslow family believes him, but then they all start disappearing from the house.
Steve must fight the puppet in order to save his favorite family from ending up beheaded or possessed forever.
Spoiler alert: It’s just a nightmare but even so, we don’t blame Steve for finding it hard to shake.
There is a “Stevil II” sequel episode in season 9, but it definitely doesn’t have the same impact as the first installment.
Kate is a minor, so even though she thinks she’s entered Martin’s house of her own free will and is in an adult relationship, none of those things are true.
Martin has just groomed her to believe them, and has been abusing and manipulating her throughout their whole relationship.
To depict the subtle realities of grooming in a responsible manner, “Cruel Summer” showrunner Tia Napolitano told Refinery29 that she used outside psychological consultants, had a psychologist on staff, and submitted scripts to the Hollywood Health & Society organization, which helps Hollywood productions tell responsible health and psychological stories.
The results are scary, because the episode proves that as much as we want to believe something like Kate’s abduction would never happen to us or our children, “A Secret of My Own” shows so clearly that sometimes, we only think we are in control.
It’s said to be the most haunted room in the hotel, inhabited by a woman who is bitter that the soldier she fell in love with did not come back and marry her after coming home from war.
Cody is trying to get payback for Zack constantly scaring him, but everyone gets a fright when Esteban (Adrian R’Mante) becomes possessed during a seance.
You can stream “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” now on Disney+.
Carnahan’s performance is part of the reason why the reveal is so effective, but it’s also disturbing to see emotional abuse turn physically violent in such a short amount of time.
Like “Cruel Summer” (which Carnahan also has a role in), “One of Us is Lying” scares the audience with the truth — anyone can become a victim.
But there is definitely an extra creep-factor added by the fact that someone accidentally gets shot in the woods during a Halloween party.
All episodes of “One of Us is Lying” are available to stream now on Peacock.
The man, Teddy Perkins (Donald Glover), has a rare skin condition and experienced childhood trauma. He hopes to turn his home into a museum. As time passes, Darius realizes he’ll be lucky to get out of the house alive, let alone with the rare piano.
Teddy closely resembles Michael Jackson in the later years of his life, both in appearance and in nature. Sadly, the end of his story is steeped in tragedy, too, but the episode is super spooky throughout.
The duration of the two-part season six finale — “Sanctuary” and “Death and All His Friends” — is bone-chilling.
Some stand-out moments include: watching Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) fight for her life with a gun in her face by sharing details about herself; Jackson Avery’s quick-thinking to convince Gary Clark (Michael O’Neill) that a wounded Derek was dead on the operating table; Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) miscarriage; and watching Dr. Charles Percy (Robert Baker) die in Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) arms.
Shawn (Rider Strong) narrates events along the way to let us know we are stuck in a horror plot. Suspects range from Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) to the creepy janitor in an episode that manages to be laugh-out-loud funny and genuinely terrifying at the same time. The episode also has Jennifer Love Hewitt memorably guest starring as “Jennifer Love Fefferman.”
The end reveals that the whole thing was simply Shawn’s nightmare, but the images of bodies falling to the ground will linger in your mind.
Any school shooting episode of television is heartbreaking to watch on-screen, mostly because the issue of gun violence in schools is still prevalent in the US, as reported by EveryTownResearch.Org.
Actor Colin Fickles does an effective job of getting the audience to understand the personal pain that might lead a young person to believe that their only option left in life is gun violence or death by suicide.
Parts of the episode exist mostly to move the other storylines on “One Tree Hill” along, but it’s still a worthy, disturbing episode to watch that also teaches a lesson on friendship.
The “Molly Dolly” comes alive on the show’s season three Halloween episode, unleashing a crowd of undead creatures on Sabrina’s unsuspecting mortal friends. To make matters worse, her aunts Hilda and Zelda (Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, respectively), have been turned into chickens in the other realm, so they aren’t immediately available to help their niece deal with the chaos.
This episode will make you laugh, too. But talking dolls are not to be messed with.
But the origin of the episode title is terrifying enough.
Olivia’s abductors take her to her neighbor Lois’ (Fran Bennett) apartment across the hall to throw Jake (Scott Foley) off of their trail. Before leaving Lois’ apartment with Olivia, the men kill Lois. Olivia sees them signal to each other and tries to warn the woman by screaming, “Run!” but her mouth is sealed shut with duct tape.
The episode was written by Shonda Rhimes.
The “meat” causes partygoers who eat it to tun into flesh-eating zombies that spread the condition to each other through bites. Rich (Greg Comer) says before he is infected that within six hours, everyone will have brain damage and die.
It’s suggested that they lower the temperature of the room to rid the zombies of their fever and kill the virus completely. Troy (Donald Glover) is able to reach the thermostat to turn the air conditioner on and heal everyone.
“Epidemiology” is a 2010 episode of TV, but it will definitely send strong chills down your spine in a world that’s been dealing with an ongoing real pandemic for nearly two years.
It’s an elaborate joke to get back at Kate, but if your kids can handle a real scare they might get a fright from Miranda’s (Lalaine) parents dressing up as skeletons that jump out at Kate.