10 Parasites That Do Horrifying Things To People And Animals

T. gondii is a feline related parasite that is only able to reproduce inside cats and is commonly found in cat feces.

How does it get there you ask? When rats and mice are infected with T. gondii they actually become attracted to cats, specifically their smell, which is obviously supposed to trigger fear in the rodents. This effect is beneficial to the parasitic protozoa because cats easily kill the infected rodent and become the new host of T. gondii.

Humans don't become attracted to cats when infected, but we do contract taxoplasma from the parasite which can cause brain damage to fetuses. This is the reason pregnant women are advised to stay away from cat litter.

Perhaps scarier, new studies have shown that taxoplasma may be related to schizophrenia in humans.