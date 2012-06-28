10 Parasites That Do Horrifying Things To People And Animals

Photo: Vianello on Wikimedia Commons
From crustaceans that take the place of tongues to fungi that turn bugs into giant mushrooms, the parasites on this list are both disgusting and dangerous. While not every creepy crawler affects humans, they all have one thing in common: they do some terrible things to the hosts they infect.
Special thanks to parasite expert and writer of The Loom, Carl Zimmer for helping us out.
Harmful to humans: Yes
T. gondii is a feline related parasite that is only able to reproduce inside cats and is commonly found in cat feces.
How does it get there you ask? When rats and mice are infected with T. gondii they actually become attracted to cats, specifically their smell, which is obviously supposed to trigger fear in the rodents. This effect is beneficial to the parasitic protozoa because cats easily kill the infected rodent and become the new host of T. gondii.
Humans don't become attracted to cats when infected, but we do contract taxoplasma from the parasite which can cause brain damage to fetuses. This is the reason pregnant women are advised to stay away from cat litter.
Perhaps scarier, new studies have shown that taxoplasma may be related to schizophrenia in humans.
Harmful to humans: Yes
Loa loa also known as the 'eye worm' is a parasitic worm that lives within humans and other mammals' bodies specifically, as you might suspect, eyes.
L. loa is contracted from certain flies and after an infected fly bites its victim, the worm begins floating around tissue of the bitten host. The worm travels along the tissue, moving through the body until it stops and causes swelling and irritation in that spot.
The creepiest thing about L. loa is that if it gets up to your eye tissue, you can actually feel it moving around in your eye. It can also be seen flowing around in there if its big enough.
Luckily the worm is easily killed using antibiotics or extracted through relatively minor surgery.
And by the way, this worm can live inside a human for up to 17 years.
Harmful to humans: Yes
V. Cirrhosa, also known as the candiru or vampire fish, is scary not so much because it drinks your blood from inside you, but because of how it can get inside you.
Normally the Amazon's candiru, a type of catfish that is typically a few inches long, follows the smell of ammonia to larger fish, where it climbs into their gills. When there it shoots out its sharp spine, lodging itself in its host's gills where it proceeds to engorge on blood.
Here's the really scary part: when humans urinate we also excrete ammonia and there have been confirmed cases of the candiru swimming up a urine stream into the victim's penis. Once there it will drink your blood until you have the very invasive and very painful surgery to get it out.
Granted, this is very rare and more frequently the vampire fish will find other entry points to get inside you (that's comforting) where it will once again drink your blood.
Harmful to humans: No
This wasp has an odd way of giving birth. The female parasitic P. gutfreundi will find a spider on its web and lay an egg on its abdomen. A larva then emerges out of the egg and begins drinking the spider's vital fluids for nourishment.
That's not even the worst of it. Not only does the larva drink up the spider's insides until it dies, the larva secretes a chemical into the spider that completely changes the spider's instinctual behaviour. Instead of tending to its own web, the spider creates a stronger, chemically-enhanced web with a different pattern designed for the growing wasp larva.
After the spider is nothing but a shriveled shell, the larva attaches itself to the new web and creates a cocoon in which it matures into a grown wasp, high above potential predators.
Despite the horrid reproduction cycle, researchers named the Costa Rican wasp after the son of John H. Gutfreund, one time CEO of the now defunct Salomon Brothers, after he assisted Costa Rica with some financial issues.
Harmful to humans: No
This parasitic crustacean does something you probably didn't know was possible: it replaces fishes' tongues.
The process begins when C. exigua swims into the mouth of a fish and begins to prey on its host's tongue. The parasite sucks all the blood from the tongue until the tongue withers from atrophy and falls off.
After C. exigua has fed off the original tongue, it attaches its claws to the tongue muscles and proceeds to actually replace the tongue in the fish's mouth while feeding off blood and mucus. The host fish is now able to permanently use this crustacean as a completely functional tongue.
As awesome as this sounds, we would just go with not having a tongue.
Harmful to humans: No
Glyptapanteles glyptapanteles is the second wasp on our list, but this parasitic insect is quite unique in the way it plays with its food.
The wasp finds a caterpillar and injects its eggs into its body cavity where they grow into larva and begin to eat the caterpillar's insides. This is pretty horrific, but standard fair as far as parasites go.
Here is where it gets interesting -- the caterpillar continues to act normal, going about its business until around 80 larva drill holes in its body and crawl out of it. The larva create cocoons around the caterpillar who remains around the cocoons until the wasps emerge and the caterpillar dies.
This behaviour was a mystery until scientists recently discovered that the larva somehow turn the caterpillar into a bodyguard. The caterpillar defends the cocoons against anything that comes near it, swinging itself violently against nearby insects that frequently fall off branches onto the ground.
Poor caterpillar, not only does it get eaten from the inside, it's then brainwashed to protect the things that just ripped through it.
Harmful to Humans: Yes, minor
Also known as the Lancet fluke, D. dendriticum essentially makes ants offer themselves to be eaten.
When an ant becomes infected with the Lancet fluke, the parasite takes control of its nerves and controls the ant's behaviour. Every night, the ant will now crawl to the top of a plant where the parasite forces it to clamp down tightly and wait, the perfect place to be eaten by some grazing cattle.
The Lancet fluke puts its ant host on a metaphorical platter, because it can only carry out its life cycle in the gut of the large grazers that typically prey on ants.
What's also interesting is that since the ant, and thus its parasitic friend, would die from sun exposure if it was on the leaf during the day, the lancet fluke allows the ant to act normally when the sun is out.
Although humans can contract the Lancet fluke, it usually just leads to bowel discomfort. We think that if your eating ants you probably deserve that.
Harmful to humans: No
Sacculina, a genus of barnacles that contain multiple species, would definitely be at the top of our list if it affected humans.
The barnacles find an unsuspecting crab and then form a sac right where the crab's own eggs would be (if it's female), sterilizing the crab and preventing it from ever producing its own offspring. The sac is fertilised by a male Sacculina and when the Sacculina eggs are ready to hatch out of the sac, the crab actually tends to them as if their her own offspring, performing normal crab birthing procedures.
The really scary thing is that if the crab host is male, the barnacles mess with the crab's hormones making it more feminine so it can better lay the eggs. The crab then acts like a female crab and even performs mating gestures associated with females.
If Sacculina could affect humans, the movie Junior could happen in real life. Now that is a scary thought.
Harmful to humans: Yes
This parasitic fly known as the human botfly has an affection for an odd nesting ground: humans.
The female D. hominis actually catches a mosquito, plants its eggs on it and then lets the mosquito fly away. When the mosquito feasts on a host the eggs fall into the mosquito's bite or the larvae crawl in.
The larva then lives under the skin for between five to twelve weeks as it grows and matures. When its ready, the larva crawls out of the mosquito bite and drops to the ground for its pupa stage.
Although it is famous for affecting humans, the so-called human botfly can actually utilise a large variety of mammals as hosts.
Fortunately, the botfly maggot can usually be extracted relatively easy.
Harmful to humans: No
This parasitic fungus actually grows into the brain of insects, progressively devouring the host's brain until the insect dies. Once this occurs, Cordyceps grows as a fungis out of the head of its dead host.
Some Cordyceps are known to even force their insect hosts to crawl to the top of plants before they die. That way once the Cordyceps emerges out of the insect host it can rain down spores on the ground floor, infecting even more insects who will also become fungi.
Cordyceps is actually an entire genus of fungus, consisting of 400 different species.
Oddly enough, some people eat the mushroom product of Cordyceps as a soup.
