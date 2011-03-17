Check Out This First-Person View Of The Scariest Bike Race On Earth

The Valparaiso Cerro Abajo (Down Hill) in Chile is, without a doubt, the craziest race we’ve ever seen. The twisting downhill course launches bike riders through the old cobblestone streets of Valparaiso at breakneck speeds.



But they don’t just ride down the streets. That would be too easy. No, they ride down the sidewalks next to those streets, down staircases, off balconies, up walls, and basically anywhere that is dangerous, challenging, or scary. Oh, and try not hit the occasional stray dog that wanders in front of your path.

Judging from this insane first-person video, simply finishing the race makes you the winner. (Though the actual winner this year was Filip Polc of Slovakia.) Check out the video below and see more photos from the event here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

VCA 2010 RACE RUN from changoman on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.