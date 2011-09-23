1 In 3 Films Next Year Will Be Either A Sequel Or A Reboot -- And Guess What's Getting Remade Now?

We’ve lamented this issue before, but Hollywood’s reliance on old hat to drive new profits has reached the tipping point of ridiculous.



As Vulture points out, an insane one in three movies in your local cineplex next year will either be based on an old movie or show, or it will be a sequel.

We were hardly surprised to read that, especially since in the 14 days since we ran a slideshow of major reboots we were firmly against, two more have been announced: “Highlander” and “Point Break.”

But now we feel like Hollywood’s just trying to see how far they can push us:

Universal is “developing a new version” of “Scarface.”

Sure. Why not? It probably won’t be hard to top Al Pacino’s. (There was also a 1932 version of the film.)

And there’s this: Universal is adamant that this isn’t a remake or a sequel:

It will take the common elements of the first two films: an outsider, an immigrant, barges his way into the criminal establishment in pursuit of a twisted version of the American dream, becoming a kingpin through a campaign of ruthlessness and violent ambition. The studio is keeping the specifics of where the new Tony character comes from under wraps at the moment, but ethnicity and geography were important in the first two versions.

In other words: the studio will use an iconic film character to prop up a story that can’t possibly do it justice — how good can it be if it needs Tony Montana to prop it up?

Shameless, cheap, and lame.

