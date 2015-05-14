The mansion from 'Scarface' just got its price cut in half to $18 million after being on the market for a year

Dennis Green
ScarfacethumbVillage PropertiesThe mansion has been renovated since appearing in the 1983 movie ‘Scarface.’

The mansion prominently featured in the 1983 film classic “Scarface” is not actually in Miami. Instead, it’s inMontecito, California, which lies about 90 miles west of Los Angeles.

However, the mansion is still just as beautiful as you remember from the movie. It’s also been renovated recently — so it’s possibly even more beautiful.

The mansion is still on the market after sitting unsold for an asking price of $US35 million. Its price has now been cut in half to $US17.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion’s four bedrooms and nine bathrooms are completely surrounded by Persian gardens and an insane number of fountains.

Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties has the listing.

Surprise! Tony Montana's Miami mansion isn't actually in Miami.

Instead, it's a sprawling, 10-acre edifice in Montecito, California (about 90 miles west of Los Angeles).

The mansion, named El Fureidis, was originally built in 1906.

It was recently renovated and restored.

Both outside and in, the Roman and Middle-Eastern influences are very clear.

There are even carvings in the traditional Mediterranean style scattered around the property.

The house even includes a Byzantine-style 'conversation room' with an 18-foot domed ceiling.

The rest of the house is bright and airy.

The kitchen is large, with contemporary appliances.

Just look at that ceiling over the dining area!

Even with all its square footage, the home includes only 4 bedrooms.

They are, however, spacious, with large Pacific Ocean-facing balconies.

The bathrooms are also Mediterranean, with soft beige tones and large marble baths.

The sculpted grounds practically ooze Mediterranean style.

Persian-style gardens and fountains lie around the property, for as far as the eye can see.

The wedding scene from the movie was filmed in the backyard of the mansion, according to the WSJ.

The mansion went on the market a year ago for $35 million.

However, according to realtor Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties, the Montecito property market above $10 million never really recovered from the downturn.

It's now for sale for about 50% less: $17.8 million. A steal for the space.

Looking for more celebrity-related real estate?

The church is certainly a looker.

Rumour has it Beyonce and Jay Z bought this converted church in New Orleans »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.