The mansion from 'Scarface' just got its price cut in half to $18 million after being on the market for a year

The mansion prominently featured in the 1983 film classic “Scarface” is not actually in Miami. Instead, it’s inMontecito, California, which lies about 90 miles west of Los Angeles.
However, the mansion is still just as beautiful as you remember from the movie. It’s also been renovated recently — so it’s possibly even more beautiful.
The mansion is still on the market after sitting unsold for an asking price of $US35 million. Its price has now been cut in half to $US17.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The 10,000-square-foot mansion’s four bedrooms and nine bathrooms are completely surrounded by Persian gardens and an insane number of fountains.
Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties has the listing.
However, according to realtor Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties, the Montecito property market above $10 million never really recovered from the downturn.
