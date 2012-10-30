Go Inside The 'Scarface' Mansion That's Available for $30,000 A Month

Photo: www.villagesite.com and Getty

Tony Montana may have been living the American dream in Miami, but the real mansion that served as a backdrop for the 1983 movie “Scarface” is actually located in Santa Barbara, California.It’s also available to rent for a cool $30,000 a month through Village Properties Realtors, according to Trulia.



The 10,000-square-foot Roman Revival mansion is located on a 10-acre property with a swimming pool, two fountains (both indoor and outdoor), tiled murals, and a guesthouse. It also has four bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, and staggering views of the Pacific Ocean.

The house is known locally as “El Fureidis,” or “little paradise.” It was designed by American architect Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and built in 1906.

