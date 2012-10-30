Go Inside The 'Scarface' Mansion That's Available for $30,000 A Month

Megan Willett
Scarface House

Photo: www.villagesite.com and Getty

Tony Montana may have been living the American dream in Miami, but the real mansion that served as a backdrop for the 1983 movie “Scarface” is actually located in Santa Barbara, California.It’s also available to rent for a cool $30,000 a month through Village Properties Realtors, according to Trulia.

The 10,000-square-foot Roman Revival mansion is located on a 10-acre property with a swimming pool, two fountains (both indoor and outdoor), tiled murals, and a guesthouse. It also has four bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, and staggering views of the Pacific Ocean.

The house is known locally as “El Fureidis,” or “little paradise.” It was designed by American architect Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and built in 1906.

A bird's eye view of this gigantic property shows the scope of the 10-acre estate.

The palm trees and famous white fountain in the front make it easy to picture this mansion in Miami.

Here's another view of the famous fountain surrounded by four pools of water.

A long walkway leads down the slope of the hill and towards another long, narrow pool banked by palm trees.

Inside, the mansion was clearly inspired by Roman architecture.

Sweeping ceilings and hanging lights add to the grandeur of the estate.

There is no mini-pool for a dramatic death in the living room. There are only billiards and hanging chandeliers here.

The dining room has a barrel ceiling with tiled mosaics decorating each side.

The opulent detailing in this room is truly incredible.

The remodeled kitchen is decidedly more modern with a chef's stove and white marble counters.

The four bedrooms all have terraces and fireplaces.

There's no sunken bathtub in the master suite, but the tile details are phenomenal.

