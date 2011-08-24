You're Going To Want To Have A Look At What Al Pacino Wore To The "Scarface" Celebration Last Night

Megan Angelo

Stars gathered to celebrate the “legacy” of “Scarface” last night ahead of a new Blu-Ray release of the classic film.

We’re not sure how Tony Montana would feel about what Al Pacino showed up in.

Classic Pacino black? Great look.

Sunglasses? Fine.

But then he further accessorized with serious bronzer, a blue beaded necklace (might be a rosary, we’re not sure) and a headband.

It’s like a mobster got stuck in a Suzanne Somers workout video.

pacino

