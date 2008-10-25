Scared By The Prices Of Halloween Costumes?

Scared to max out the credit card celebrating Halloween? Um, you’re not supposed to feel that way. Remember, spend money on Halloween, save the economy.



Anyways, Good Morning America has some tips on how to celebrate on the cheap.

GMA: Here are a few examples of easy-to-make, funny costumes.

Hawaiian Punch: Wear a Hawaiian shirt, a grass skirt, if possible, and boxing gloves.

Facebook: Tie a book with a picture of yourself around your neck. [Ok, this seems like a terrible costume. Don’t do this.]

Pig in a Blanket: Put on a pig nose and wrap yourself in a blanket. [This is the best of the four, we think]

Fallen Angel: Put on a halo, mess up your hair with leaves and apply makeup so your face looks dirty.

If money is tight, use a hand-me-down costume from an older sibling, or even swap costumes with a friend or neighbour.

Buy Candy at a Warehouse Club

You can save nearly 50 per cent by buying a giant bag of mixed candy at a warehouse club, instead of getting it at a grocery or drug store.

Jazz Up Your Halloween Party on the Cheap

Make creepy hand-shaped ice. Take a vinyl doctor’s glove or a clean dishwashing glove, fill it with water, secure it with a rubber band, and freeze it overnight. When you peel away the glove, you have spooky hand-shaped ice that you can put in your punch bowl.

