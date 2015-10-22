PewDiePie is teaming up with 'The Walking Dead' creator on a new YouTube show

Back in September, YouTube’s biggest star PewDiePie, also known as Felix Kjellberg, told his fans he was filming some sort of mysterious show on a recent trip to Los Angeles.

We finally have more details on it, and it sounds huge.

PewDiePie is teaming up with “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment for a new YouTube series called “Scare PewDiePie.”

YouTube made the announcement Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Swedish native is known for making popular video blogs and “Let’s Play” videos where he narrates through gameplay.

“Scare PewDiePie” is described as a reality-adventure show which will take Kjellberg “through terrifying real-life situations inspired by his favourite video games.”

Via the press release:

Scare PewDiePie follows Felix throughout the experience, capturing every twist and turn along the way as he scares himself silly with hidden surprises around each corner. The show promises a completely authentic experience as Felix goes into every episode without knowing what he’s in for.

The series will come from Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment and Maker Studios.

Courtesy of YouTube Behind the scenes of PewDiePie’s new series.

“This has been a big year for Skybound and Scare PewDiePie is a huge part of what has made 2015 our biggest year yet. I am excited that we can finally talk about it,” said Kirkman in a press release. “Working with Felix, YouTube and Maker Studios on this venture has been creatively exhilarating and just plain fun. I trust audiences will love the show as much as we loved creating it.”

Skybound/Maker Studios Here’s the logo for PewDiePie’s new series.

“Scare PewDiePie” is part of a new initiative from the streaming service called YouTube Red, a paid service which will allow users to access YouTube without ads.

The program will launch October 28, and will be available for $US9.99 a month.

PewDiePie will be one of several YouTube celebrities to launch their own new original shows. The Fine Brothers, Lilly Singh, and College Humour will also debut new projects.

There’s no set premiere date yet for “Scare PewDiePie.” As of right now, it will launch sometime in 2016.

