Scarborough: Why Barack Obama Is Like LeBron James

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough argues that Barack Obama’s on-again, off-again presidency can best be compared to the athletic career of basketball star LeBron James.



In a scathing column posted on POLITICO, Scarborough says Obama has been reluctant to lead, relying on Nancy Pelosi (Dwayne Wade) and other lawmakers to do the heavy lifting on health care reform and the stimulus, while he remained above the fray in the White House.

Quoting Grantland’s Bill Simmons, Scarborough writes “LeBron James melted down in Dallas, disappeared and extended his “Wait a second, what the hell just happened???” streak to two straight years. Why isn’t LeBron shooting? Why isn’t he driving to the basket? Does he realise this game is being televised? You can’t call it a meltdown or a breakdown; that would belittle what happened. Call it a LeBrondown. Or if you’re a Democrat, an “Obamadown.”

