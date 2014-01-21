MSNBC's Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski 'Eviscerate' Hoboken Mayor For Sandy Aid Claims

MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, both self-avowed fans of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tore into Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer on Monday for claiming over the weekend that the Christie administration held Hurricane Sandy relief funds “hostage” to pressure her over a development project.

On “Morning Joe” Monday, Scarborough and Brzezinski questioned the validity of Zimmer’s claims that top Christie administration officials — Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Richard Constable, Christie’s commissioner of community affairs — attempted to pressure her into fast-tracking a development project.

They noted, as has the Christie administration, that Zimmer and Christie have enjoyed a good working relationship, and that Zimmer has praised Christie even recently. Scarborough and Brzezinski also asked why Zimmer waited so long before going public with her allegations.

Scarborough referenced one of Zimmer’s journal entries from May, when she said Christie was “cut from the same corrupt cloth that I have been fighting for the last four years.”

“If she’s willing to go public and vouch for something that is corrupt, an administration that is corrupt, what does that say about her character?” Scarborough said. “She can’t have it both ways.”

Thomas Roberts, the host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” and a member of the “Morning Joe” panel, accused Scarborough and Brzezinski of “eviscerating” Zimmer, who he called a “whistleblower.” Scarborough said, in response, that Roberts and others had put “a halo over her.”

The New York Times reported Monday on the crumbling of the favourable Christie-MSNBC relationship. Over the weekend, in response to Zimmer’s appearance on MSNBC, a Christie spokesman issued a statement blasting MSNBC as “partisan network that has been openly hostile to Governor Christie and almost gleeful in their efforts attacking him.”

When “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie asked Scarborough about that statement, Scarborough laughed it off.

Here’s the clip of the Hoboken discussion on “Morning Joe” Monday, via MSNBC:

