A Super Popular CNBC Contributor Is Going To Be On Fox Business Today -- And It's A Big Deal

It’s well known that CNBC is really protective of its guests and talking heads. If you’re a guest, you have to be on CNBC before any other network.

If you have a contributor deal there, you can kiss any appearances on Bloomberg TV or Fox Business News goodbye.

So it’s a big deal that Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder and host of the massive hedge fund conference, SALT, is going to be on Fox Business today at 3:25 pm. He’ll be joined by another CNBC alum, Charlie Gasparino.

Wonder what they will talk about…

Last month, Business Insider reported that CNBC executives were furious at Scaramucci for relaunching iconic business program “Wall Street Week.” At SALT Las Vegas in May, he announced on CNBC that his firm would be restarting the show with the help of former CNBC executive Susan Krakower. Krakower developed shows like “Fast Money” and “Mad Money With Jim Cramer.”

Unfortunately, shortly after that Scaramucci’s contributor contract with CNBC was up for negotiation. Executives dangled it over his head, hoping that he would back down from launching ‘Wall Street Week.’

He wouldn’t. But he was also confident that he and CNBC would be able to work things out.

Now he’s going to be on Fox Business News.

No one’s talking about whether or not this means the absolute end of Anthony Scaramucci’s CNBC contract.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.